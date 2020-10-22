Spoiler: Cooking fruit can decrease nutrients. That said, just how much depends on the cooking method and the fruit itself.

“Boiling and pressure cooking degrades more nutrients than other cooking methods,” women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D., tells mbg. When boiling fruit, the nutrients (mainly soluble fiber) can leach into the water. That means it’s not totally wasted—Ageyman recommends keeping the excess liquid for canning, or other recipes that call for water.

While certain nutrients (like vitamin C) are lost in this process, others (like lycopene) become more bioavailable. “So it’s more productive to eat a variety of fruit in different forms than to worry about cooking them once in a while,” registered dietitian Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., says. “Some data suggests that many nutrients are well-retained even when fruit is baked, broiled, sautéed, or stewed.”