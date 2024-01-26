Advertisement
Why Doctors Are Going Back To School To Take Our Holistic Health Program
The human body is endlessly complex and there's always more to learn about it—even after years of medical school. One survey of practicing doctors found that nearly 40% of them wished they'd received more training in preventative medicine, for example.
While MDs and other health professionals are constantly learning on the job, going "back to school" to learn a new skill set can also be invaluable. mindbodygreen's Health Coach Certification Program (HCC) is emerging as a popular resource among healthcare workers looking to improve their standard of care.
"This is not really a health coaching program; this is a life skills program. It should be compulsory everywhere, I feel," recent graduate Mahesh Jayaraman, MD, a fertility expert in New Dehli, says.
Here's more on how HCC approaches health coaching education—and why accomplished healthcare professionals are lining up to enroll.
How HCC is helping doctors provide even better care
Like many physical therapists, Carly Egrie, DPT reached a point in her career where she was disillusioned with the medical system. After years of helping patients use band-aid treatments for their symptoms, she wanted to go deeper and help them address the root causes of their pain.
"I hoped the program would teach holistic approaches to well-being, science-backed health research, and the fundamentals of coaching and behavior change," Egrie tells mindbodygreen. "It did all that so much more. Completing it has been transformational for me, my classmates, and now my clients, too."
The HCC curriculum focuses on the personal side of client care. It trains health coaches to help people get clear on what health looks like to them, and work towards that vision one step at a time.
"A lot of times, people have big dreams for work or big dreams for family, but they may not have big dreams for their health," HCC graduate and certified health coach Alexa Hanshaw previously told mindbodygreen. It's the role of the health coach to help them identify these dreams—and then make them a reality.
HCC students learn the basics of coaching (nonviolent communication, positive reinforcement, motivational interviewing, etc.) in a classroom setting before doing live practice sessions in front of professors who provide suggestions in real-time. The 20-week course is administered virtually, giving doctors the flexibility to complete it while still seeing patients.
The program has helped practitioners like Egrie provide more personalized and compassionate care. Since graduating from the program, she says, "the way I evaluate patients as a PT has changed. Instead of sitting down with a client and telling them what they need to work on, I take more time to really listen to them and reflect where they feel they're lacking. When I approach care from a more open-minded and receptive place, I've found that I can better support my clients. So many of them already know how they can start feeling better; they just need to be given the opportunity to express it."
Jayaraman has also utilized the learnings from HCC in his work at Sepalika Women's Hormonal Health Clinic. "We are how we engage with the world. We are how we engage with each other. [HCC] gives you the ability to help people find what it is that they truly want—not thrust things upon them."
He notes that the program has changed the way he shows up as a medical professional—and a human being. "It doesn't matter what domain you're in. This helps you to help people."
The takeaway
Graduating from HCC has helped healthcare professionals around the world provide an even better standard of care for their patients. Whether you work in medicine or at a corporate job, there's something to learn from this program. Learn more about HCC and how to enroll in the next cohort here.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Eating More Protein May Mess With Your Regularity If You Don't Do This
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM
Eating More Protein May Mess With Your Regularity If You Don't Do This
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM