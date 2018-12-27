Is Histamine Intolerance Causing Your Fatigue, Headaches, Or Stomach Pain?

You may be wondering if you need to stick to a low-histamine diet for the rest of your life. As an integrative dietitian and food lover, I look for root causes to fix, so my patients can enjoy a variety of foods with the least restrictions possible. Here are some suggestions for you.

Since most DAO is released in the gut, correcting dysbiosis, reducing gut inflammation, and healing your intestinal lining can increase your DAO level. Food sensitivities are immune reactions where histamine and other mediators are released after eating problem foods. Improving digestion, reducing intestinal permeability, and strengthening tight junctions will reduce food sensitivity reactions and histamine release. Balancing your gut flora with the right probiotics will reduce histamine load as certain bacteria produce histamine while others degrade it. This is something to work on with an integrative or functional medicine doctor.

It's possible that your genes are to blame for your histamine intolerance. You can't change the body you're born with, but you can support it with nutrients that boost DAO activity like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin C, quercetin, and vitamin D help stabilize mast cells and reduce internal histamine release. Always consult with your health care provider before adding supplements.

You can also take external DAO enzyme in capsule form to boost histamine breakdown when you want to eat histamine-rich foods. Keep in mind that DAO enzyme doesn't cross the gut barrier, so the pills won't help degrade the histamine produced internally by your immune cells. The only products available commercially have DAO extracted from pigs' kidneys, so it may not be an option if you're vegetarian or avoid pork for religious reasons.

It's important to remember that acute and chronic physical, mental, and emotional stress turns on your flight-or-flight response, which activates your immune system to release more histamine. To avoid this, shut down electronics and go to bed early, drop perfectionism and judgment, and surround yourself with people who make you feel great. Breathe and meditate. Do something you love. Exercise (but don't overdo it.) and support your adrenals if needed. Reduce allergen and dust in your environment by cleaning ducts, changing filters, opening windows, and swapping carpet with wood floors or tile.

You may always need to pay attention to your histamine load to avoid painful and disruptive symptoms, but don't let that frustrate you. You're now more knowledgeable and empowered to better understand your body, support it where you can, and choose smarter food and lifestyle habits.