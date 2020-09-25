In short, the answer is no; people don't seem to build a tolerance to CBD or other hemp extracts, which by definition are very low in THC. "There is no evidence that people become 'immune' to the effects of CBD over time or need to take escalating doses to achieve the same response," Goldstein tells mbg.

She explains that this is due to the way CBD binds to receptors in the ECS. Instead of latching straight onto the receptors and telling them what to do, they seem to support the health of the ECS more indirectly. This is a main difference between CBD and THC, a psychoactive plant compound that our bodies do build a higher tolerance to over time. Unlike CBD, THC binds directly to cannabinoid receptors in the brain, like a key in a lock.

"When exposed to THC in higher doses over time, [the receptor] makes itself unavailable by moving from its location on the cell wall to inside the cell, where it is no longer available to bind to the THC," Goldstein explains. "This process is called down-regulation of the receptor."

When receptors are down-regulated, there are fewer of them available to bind to, so it will take a higher dose of THC to achieve the desired effects. This is why people who regularly take high doses of THC will develop a tolerance to it over time and might experience withdrawal symptoms if they cut it cold turkey.

"If you stop taking CBD, there is no withdrawal syndrome or symptoms like you can get with THC," adds Gordon. "However, when people stop CBD, their symptoms may come back to pre-CBD levels, and that can confuse people into thinking they are having a 'withdrawal' effect from the CBD—but this isn't the case as far as we know so far."