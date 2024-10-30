Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Motivation

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Author:
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 30, 2024
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Women walking across a bridge working out
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy
October 30, 2024

Parkinson's disease—a degenerative brain condition that causes tremors and other mobility-related symptoms—is estimated to affect nearly 8.5 million people1 worldwide.

A published study2 found that one lifestyle practice can reduce your risk of developing the condition by 25%.

Read on to learn one more reason to consider incorporating exercise into your lifestyle if you don't already. 

Study explored exercise and Parkinson's disease

There's no shortage of reasons to exercise; just a little bit of Googling will reveal its numerous physical and mental health benefits. And according to this new study from researchers at Université Paris-Saclay, we can add Parkinson's prevention to the list of exercise benefits.

The team of researchers analyzed over 95,000 women who did not have Parkinson's disease in 2000. They followed the group of women for over 17 years and found that at the end of the study period, about 1,000 of the women developed the condition. The researchers also collected data regarding the type and intensity of physical activity the women did and assigned each participant a physical activity "score" based on that information. 

Can exercise reduce your risk of Parkinson's?  

The researchers found an inverse correlation between exercise and Parkinson's disease, meaning that the women with the highest exercise rates had the lowest Parkinson's rates. In fact, the study showed that Parkinson's incidence rates were 25% lower for women who exercised the most compared with women who exercised the least.  

Study author Alexis Elbaz, M.D., Ph.D., professor at the National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris explained, "Our results support the creation of exercise programs to help lower the risk of Parkinson's disease." The best news? Unlike expensive pharmaceutical interventions that can come with side effects, exercise is free. "Exercise is a low-cost way to improve health overall, so our study sought to determine if it may be linked to a lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease, a debilitating disease that has no cure," Elbaz continued. 

How to support brain health today

Exercise: This study demonstrates that one of the best ways to support your brain is to find a physical activity you love, and it doesn't matter what you do or when you do it. So whether it's gardening, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, yoga, or pickleball, it's important to get moving.

Stock up on brain-supportive nutrients: Just like probiotics are good for gut health and vitamin D is good for immunity, certain nutrients support brain health. These include nutrients like omega-3s, citrulline, and B vitamins. Try one of these 16 memory-supporting supplements that offer effective doses of nutrients for your brain health, cognition, and memory. 

Meditate: Research shows that meditation boosts parts of the brain associated with memory, learning, attention, and self-awareness. Studies have also shown that meditation can help improve symptoms of Parkinson's disease. 

Eat brain-supporting foods: Foods like dark chocolate, kefir, and lentils all contain super brain-supportive nutrients that can protect cognition throughout your life. Here's a list of seven foods that support brain health

Manage your stress levels: Studies show that psychological stress is a risk factor for Parkinson's disease. Make an effort to schedule your days so they feel doable, and invest in stress-relieving practices that help you find relief. You can start by considering these 10 natural remedies for stress

The takeaway

A study shows that being a frequent exerciser can reduce your risk of Parkinson's disease by 25%, adding to a growing pile of evidence that exercise is one of the best things you can do for your long-term health. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?
Outdoors

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?

Emma Loewe

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits
Routines

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits

Hannah Frye

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)
Motivation

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)

Kristine Thomason

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?
Outdoors

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?

Emma Loewe

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits
Routines

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits

Hannah Frye

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)
Motivation

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)

Kristine Thomason

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?
Outdoors

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?

Emma Loewe

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits
Routines

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits

Hannah Frye

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)
Motivation

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)

Kristine Thomason

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?
Outdoors

People Are Tuning Into "Green Noise" To Relax — Can It Really Replicate Nature?

Emma Loewe

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits
Routines

You Only Need To Exercise This Many Days A Week To Reap Heart Health Benefits

Hannah Frye

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)
Motivation

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run (No, Not Shoes)

Kristine Thomason

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.