"We use toners to enhance dull tones or cancel unwanted tones," hairstylist Natasha Speth previously shared with mbg. For example, someone with blonde or silver strands might use a purple-pigmented shampoo to neutralize brassy tones. But you can also use various teas for a slight toning treatment, and these can enhance the health of your tresses, too.

You may already know that teas are brimming with antioxidants, which neutralize and stop free radical damage; therefore, they can brighten strands and protect hair from various concerns, like brittleness, breakage, shedding, and even premature graying. Some teas also contain caffeine, which can aid in hair growth: In fact, one 2018 study shows that a caffeine-based liquid topical can be just as effective as Minoxidil1 (the active in brands like Rogaine).

And, yes, depending on which tea you choose, you can absolutely see a difference in hue. Here’s how we recommend choosing a blend: