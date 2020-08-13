One reason the hip portion of the jeans are so dirty is because they’re frequently touched throughout the day. Whether someone’s just standing with their hands on their hips—or worse, wiping the hips to dry their hands—bacteria will start to collect.

“People tend to not wait long enough to dry their hands completely,” Gerba explains, “so they finish it out by using their hands on their hips.” When air dryers are involved, he says this habit is even more common.

Wiping partially or fully wet hands on the hip portion of the jeans increases the moisture level, thereby making it more susceptible to bacterial growth. Plus, according to Gerba, even after using soap and water, some bacteria always remains on the hands. Appropriately drying (i.e. not on the jeans) lowers the risk of contamination.