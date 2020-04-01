It May Be Time To Wash The Leggings You've Been Living In — Here's Why

Generally speaking (and of course, depending on quality), leggings are usually made from some combination of spandex, polyester, and/or nylon (all synthetic materials). Other options on the market include rayon, bamboo, cotton, or some combination of these fabrics. And according to various research, different fabrics' varying rates of breathability, moisture wicking, and more, affect bacteria growth.

Now, it's important to note that there isn't significant research on fabrics with anti-viral qualities. So unfortunately, there's no surefire COVID-19-resistant pair of leggings out there. That said, if you're aiming to keep your home and body as hygienic as possible these days, some material may be more helpful than others.

Polyester, for example, promoted bacteria growth the most in one small study where 26 participants tested different fabrics during exercise.That same study also found nylon promoted the growth of one strain of bacteria by as much as twofold over 28 hours. In fact, most synthetic fabrics harbored more bacteria than natural. (Cotton did show some bacteria growth, but not quite the same rate as synthetic materials.) And while bacteria and viruses are not the same, it certainly doesn't hurt to stave off excess microorganisms.

As far as your best bet, one 2018 study found bamboo to be a wonderful antimicrobial option. (It repelled the colonization of E. coli in the study.) Even after washing bamboo clothing 50 times, it's still showed antimicrobial properties in the study, and killed over 70% of bacteria.

In addition to bamboo, you can also look for leggings that specifically call out "anti-microbial" qualities on the label.

While there's not really a hard and fast rule about how frequently you should launder your leggings, depending on the fabric in question, you probably want to change into a fresh pair pretty regularly.