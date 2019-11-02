Yes, Walking Can Improve Your Digestion

As multiple sources will tell you, there are over 70 million people in the U.S. struggling with one or more digestive issues. That's one in every five people.

And while this number is shocking, it's also not shocking. With 95% of us being fiber deficient and many folks still adhering to a standard American diet, it's no wonder digestion troubles are running amok. From constipation to IBS (yes, they're different) to leaky gut, acid reflux, and even bloating, this digestive epidemic has to be stopped.

It's well documented that exercise can help improve your digestion, but, contrary to belief, you don't have to be out of breath and sweaty to do so. One of the best exercises for digestion is right under our noses (read: a few feet beneath our noses): walking.

Here's why.