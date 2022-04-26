We know that genetics plays a major role in our health throughout our lives, but the well-being of your parents may be intricately tied to your risk of developing diabetes in particular. A study published by Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare found that in a review of 500+ families in the United States and abroad, children of individuals with "exceptional" longevity and their spouses are less likely to develop diabetes and, in fact, have a more impressive metabolic profile overall.

The study confirmed, “We found that both offspring and their spouses, especially middle-aged, may share a similar, low rate of type II diabetes, which is lower than the rates observed in general adult population from the most recent National Health Interview Survey.” Here’s what that means.