"Stress affects my sleep. I fall asleep pretty easily, but what I find is that if I wake up in the middle of the night, then I can't fall back asleep—my mind starts to race. When I'm not sleeping well, I'm irritable, I'm not thinking as clearly, and I don't work out as effectively. But where you can clearly see it is my skin. Lack of sleep deeply takes a toll on my skin. No matter how good my outer skin care routine is, if I'm not sleeping, it doesn't matter."