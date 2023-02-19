The task at hand: breathwork. “Daily meditation and breathwork is key to overall balance,” board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldfaden, M.D., tells mbg. “Through meditation, our bodies release the happy hormones, serotonin and oxytocin, which influence our mood and ultimately reduce our chances of depression."

On a physical level, meditation can even decrease tension-related pain, such as headaches, muscle, joint pains, etc. All of these physical tensions (and mental stressors) can also lead to “stressed-out skin,” he explains.

Goldfaden recommends doing a series of breathing exercises to trigger a calming simulation throughout your body, cooling off that internal heat that comes with mental and physical stress.

Research backs these benefits1 , and your routine doesn’t have to be too complicated. Something as simple as making your exhale longer than your inhale has been shown to send the body into a more parasympathetic state, lowering blood pressure and cortisol levels.