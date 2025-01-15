Overall, DBT has changed my life for the better. It gave me helpful tools that I have been able to utilize throughout all aspects of my life. If it weren’t for DBT, I probably would not have grown so passionate about the importance of mental health. If you are experiencing severe depression, self-harm, an eating disorder, addiction, or bipolar disorder and feel like you’re not getting the support you need—know that you’re not alone, and there are people who can help.