The solution here is fairly straightforward: Invest in a good hand cream and get your use out of it. At the very least, said hand cream should contain humectants (which attract water; look for hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe), emollients (to bolster the barrier; look for ingredients like oat oil, ceramides, and fatty acids), and occlusive ingredients (to keep it all trapped in; look for heavier oils and butters).

However, to treat dark spots, look for formulas that also contain antioxidants, such as botanical extracts and oils, coenzyme-q10, vitamin E, and niacinamide. Antioxidants will help protect the skin from damage by neutralizing free radicals and reducing inflammation. This will help stop new age spots from forming. And many antioxidants also have brightening properties, to help fade existing dark spots.

In the hunt for a good hand cream, it’s also very important to find one you enjoy the texture of—this will mean you’ll actually use it throughout the day. (Let’s be real: The best skin care routine is one that you enjoy, because that means you’ll do it!) mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand cream is creamy, yet fast-absorbing; it doesn’t leave hand greasy after applying, so you’re able to keep on with your day as normal.