mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
The Fun Workout That Might Help Women Over 50 Feel Better—Mentally & Physically

The Fun Workout That Might Help Women Over 50 Feel Better—Mentally & Physically

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This Fun Workout Could Have Major Mind & Body Benefits For Women Over 50

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

July 29, 2021 — 10:37 AM

With the average age for menopause in the United States sitting right around 51 (according to the Mayo Clinic), women approaching or in their 50s are likely familiar with at least some of the symptoms that go along with it. Menopause brings shifts in hormones and changes in the body, which can also impact mental well-being.

That's why it's important to not only prioritize physical health after 50, but also mental health (they're intrinsically linked, after all). A new study published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) has a suggestion for the best workout to boost both: dancing.

How dancing can help postmenopausal women.

For this research, they aimed to find out how dance would affect body composition, metabolic profile, functional fitness, and self-image or self-esteem in the women who participated. They found that incorporating a dance routine three days a week demonstrated benefits for lipid profile and functional fitness in women—and also improved self-esteem.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from the world’s top doctors & experts.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

"This study highlights the feasibility of a simple intervention, such as a dance class three times weekly, for improving not only fitness and metabolic profile but also self-image and self-esteem in postmenopausal women," said Stephanie S Faubion, M.D., M.B.A., the NAMS medical director. "In addition to these benefits, women also probably enjoyed a sense of comradery from the shared experience of learning something new."

In terms of more specific benefits, regular dancing was linked to improved balance, postural control, gait, and strength—altogether resulting in improved physical fitness that may help improve overall quality of life for postmenopausal women. Although it was a small study, the potential health benefits for this lighthearted form of exercise certainly seem promising.

Advertisement

What we love about dance for fitness

Way back at the start of 2021, the team at mindbodygreen made a commitment to working joy into our wellbeing, and for Senior Health Editor Kristine Thomason that meant adding dance to our fitness routines.

"There's no denying that dance—whether you're waltzing with a loved one, jumping around to your favorite jams with a friend, or even trying out a new TikTok routine—can bring on all the good feels," she wrote. "Not only is it fun, but dance also packs some pretty impressive physical and mental well-being benefits."

If you're feeling like your workout is in need of a shake-up, feel free to freestyle a dance routine to get moving or even to try this 7-minute heart-opening dance cardio workout from fitness trainers Jules Bakshi and Gabi Cortez.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

A Psychologist Shares 3 Crucial Mental Health Lessons To Learn From Simone Biles

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Shares 3 Crucial Mental Health Lessons To Learn From Simone Biles
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & These Sneaky Signs Can Signal A Tickborne Illness

Jason Wachob
I'm A Functional MD & These Sneaky Signs Can Signal A Tickborne Illness
Beauty

Read Up: The Best Glow-Inducing Skin Care Tips For Your 40s & Beyond

Erin Flaherty
Read Up: The Best Glow-Inducing Skin Care Tips For Your 40s & Beyond
Beauty

The Game-Changing Skin Care Supplement For A Glowing Complexion*

Alexandra Engler
The Game-Changing Skin Care Supplement For A Glowing Complexion*
Climate Change

Earth Overshoot Day Looms: Here Are 8 Companies Fighting To Push It Back

Emma Loewe
Earth Overshoot Day Looms: Here Are 8 Companies Fighting To Push It Back
Recipes

You Get Double Omega-3s With This Anti-Inflammatory Sheet Pan Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
You Get Double Omega-3s With This Anti-Inflammatory Sheet Pan Dinner
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

3 Pieces Of Advice These Relationship Psychologists Give Every New Couple

Sarah Regan
3 Pieces Of Advice These Relationship Psychologists Give Every New Couple
Beauty

Just In: The 5 Clean Beauty Trends That Are Dominating Right Now

Alexandra Engler
Just In: The 5 Clean Beauty Trends That Are Dominating Right Now
Beauty

This Skin Care Ingredient Is Most Famous In Serums, But You Can Ingest It Too*

Alexandra Engler
This Skin Care Ingredient Is Most Famous In Serums, But You Can Ingest It Too*
Sex

This Sex Position Is Perfect For Women Who Love Dominating In Bed

Stephanie Barnes
This Sex Position Is Perfect For Women Who Love Dominating In Bed
Meditation

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body

Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Recipes

What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Based On Your Dosha

Sarah Regan
What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Based On Your Dosha
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dance-benefits-women-over-50

Your article and new folder have been saved!