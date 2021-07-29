This Fun Workout Could Have Major Mind & Body Benefits For Women Over 50

With the average age for menopause in the United States sitting right around 51 (according to the Mayo Clinic), women approaching or in their 50s are likely familiar with at least some of the symptoms that go along with it. Menopause brings shifts in hormones and changes in the body, which can also impact mental well-being.

That's why it's important to not only prioritize physical health after 50, but also mental health (they're intrinsically linked, after all). A new study published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) has a suggestion for the best workout to boost both: dancing.