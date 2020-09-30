5 Daily Habits To Boost Your Immune System (That Require Zero Effort)

Even in the pre-pandemic days (remember those?), prioritizing your immune health wasn’t exactly a hot take—here at mbg, it’s always been top of mind.

But while many people still believe that helping your immune system requires big, sweeping changes to their lifestyles, we think a simple, consistent, and—most importantly—proactive approach is the way to go. Here are some small habits that will strengthen your immune system in meaningful ways (some of which you might already be doing, in which case—keep it up!).