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This Everyday Habit Was Linked To Slower Cognitive Decline In Parkinson’s
Could something as simple as staying active be linked to how quickly Parkinson’s disease progresses?
The condition can make movement harder over time, but it can also affect memory, thinking, and other mental skills. Researchers wanted to understand whether people who move more experience a slower decline in these abilities.
In a long-term study of people with Parkinson’s, they tracked participants’ activity levels alongside changes in their symptoms, offering clues about the role everyday movement might play.
About the study
Researchers followed 294 people with mild-to-moderate Parkinson’s disease, whose average age was 66.
About one-third were women. They tracked changes in thinking skills for up to five years and movement symptoms, including tremors, stiffness, and slowed movement, for up to seven years.
Participants reported how much time they spent being active, their overall activity levels, and how often they did vigorous activities.
Researchers then compared these measures with how their symptoms changed.
More activity was linked to slower cognitive and motor decline
People who were more physically active tended to experience slower declines in both thinking skills and movement than those who were less active.
This link remained even after researchers accounted for participants’ activity levels over the previous decade.
That suggests being active later in life may still matter, rather than the results simply reflecting people who had always exercised regularly.
Interestingly, vigorous exercise didn't appear to offer a clear added benefit once researchers considered the total time participants spent being active. The overall amount of movement seemed more relevant than intensity alone.
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Can staying active actually slow Parkinson’s progression?
Not necessarily. Although the findings are encouraging, the study can't prove that physical activity directly slows the disease.
Although the findings are encouraging, the study can't prove that physical activity directly slows the disease.
Researchers observed people's existing habits rather than assigning them to exercise programs. People with milder symptoms or better overall health, for example, may find it easier to stay active, which could help explain the results.
Activity levels were also self-reported, so they may not have been entirely accurate.
More research is needed to determine whether increasing physical activity can directly affect Parkinson’s progression. Still, the findings add to the evidence supporting movement as part of a broader approach to living well with the condition.
Finding movement that fits your life
Parkinson’s symptoms can vary from day to day, so staying active doesn't have to mean pushing through a tough workout. The goal is to find safe, manageable ways to move that work with your abilities.
- Choose activities you enjoy: Walking, swimming, and dancing are options to explore. Researchers are also investigating which exercises may help people with Parkinson’s.
- Adjust as needed: Keep gentler activities in your routine for tougher days, and avoid movements that feel unsafe.
- Get personalized guidance: A health care provider or physical therapist familiar with Parkinson’s can help you choose activities suited to your symptoms, mobility, and fall risk.
The takeaway
People with Parkinson’s who were more active tended to experience slower declines in thinking and movement, though researchers can't say whether activity caused the difference.
You don't necessarily need intense workouts to keep moving; finding safe activities you can enjoy consistently is a good place to start.