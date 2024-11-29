Advertisement
Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More
Movement keeps you happy and healthy—and like clockwork, I always use Black Friday as an excuse to update my activewear collection. But dare I say this season has the best savings yet?
My favorite brands, such as Alo, Nike, Athleta, and Beyond Yoga, are all offering incredible deals (up to 65% off!) on buttery soft leggings, supportive sports bras, and sneakers that keep me running even through the dead of winter.
And it's not just my old standbys, either. We found deals on new items, too, like my latest winter walking shoe obsession (I'm looking at you, KLAW) and a recycled puffer I've got my eye on for said winter walks. Because we could all use a little extra motivation to get a daily workout in, right?
Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a movement-loving friend, these are some of the best activewear deals we've seen all year.
The best deals on leggings
- Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings, $89 (was $128)
- Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings, $75 (was $108)
- Elastique L'Original 27" Leggings, $235 (up to 50% off)
- Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $73 (was $97)
- Bandier Center Stage High Waist Rib Leggings, $46 (was $130)
- Sweaty Betty Bum-Sculpting Power Workout Leggings, $76 (was $108)
- OFFLINE By Aerie Warmup Pocket Legging, $36 (was $60)
- Athleta Altitude Fleece Lined Stash High-Rise Legging, $59 (was $119)
The best deals on sneakers
- KLAW 528, $128 (was $148)
- Reebok DMX Comfort + Women's Walking Shoes, $54 (was $80)
- Nike Free Road Running Shoes, $77 (was $110)
- ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, $110 (was $160)
The best deals on sports bras & tops
- Alo Wild Thing Bra, $47 (was $68)
- Girlfriend Collective Moss Paloma Racerback Bra, $22 (was $56)
- Nike Swoosh Light Support Non-Padded Sports Bra, $26 (was $35)
- Beyond Yoga Spacedye Refocus Cropped Tank, $53 (was $70)
- Under Armour Women's UA Continuum High Sports Bra, $49 (was $65)
The best deals on outerwear & loungewear
- Alo Foxy Sherpa Jacket, $152 (was $218)
- Alo Airbrush Corset Full Zip Jacket, $89 (was $128)
- Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover, $89 (was $128)
- Under Armour Women's ColdGear® Infrared Down Crinkle Vest, $77 (was $110)
The takeaway
With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to put exercise on the back burner. But experts say even 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day can make you happier—and it's a surefire way to support your longevity, too. If those benefits aren't motivation enough, perhaps a new cozy activewear outfit will be?
While prioritizing your health, take a look at some of our favorite sales to support your well-being—including these cold plunge tub deals we’ve rounded up for you
