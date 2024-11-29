Skip to Content
Motivation

Every Activewear Sale Worth Shopping Today—Save Up To 65% On Alo, Nike, & More

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
November 29, 2024
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Sports bras & tops deals
Leggings deals
Sneakers deals
Outerwear & loungewear deals
black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative
November 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Movement keeps you happy and healthy—and like clockwork, I always use Black Friday as an excuse to update my activewear collection. But dare I say this season has the best savings yet?

My favorite brands, such as Alo, Nike, Athleta, and Beyond Yoga, are all offering incredible deals (up to 65% off!) on buttery soft leggings, supportive sports bras, and sneakers that keep me running even through the dead of winter.

And it's not just my old standbys, either. We found deals on new items, too, like my latest winter walking shoe obsession (I'm looking at you, KLAW) and a recycled puffer I've got my eye on for said winter walks. Because we could all use a little extra motivation to get a daily workout in, right?

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a movement-loving friend, these are some of the best activewear deals we've seen all year.

The best deals on leggings

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The best deals on sneakers

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The best deals on sports bras & tops

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The best deals on outerwear & loungewear

black friday activewear sales
Image by mbg creative

The takeaway

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to put exercise on the back burner. But experts say even 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day can make you happier—and it's a surefire way to support your longevity, too. If those benefits aren't motivation enough, perhaps a new cozy activewear outfit will be?

While prioritizing your health, take a look at some of our favorite sales to support your well-being—including these cold plunge tub deals we’ve rounded up for you

more Movement
Popular Stories
