Would You Try Cryotherapy For Hair? Experts Say It Will Transform Your Locks

Technically, you can use these ice tools on wet or dry hair, but according to Hans, you might want to wait until your hair is damp, not dripping. “Water expands as it freezes; if the cuticle of your hair is open and filled with water, the expansion that will happen when it freezes could put unnecessary pressure on your hair shaft and weaken the strand,” she says. If you do plan to use a cryo-tool on an air-dry, many brands (like this ColdBrush by BaBylissPRO or this Inverse Hair Conditioning Kit) recommend you start on damp, towel-dried hair.

You also want to make sure your cuticles are, in fact, open before exposing them to the freezing temperature. “The cryo-iron isn’t going to open and then close the cuticle,” says Hans. Meaning, there isn’t really a benefit to clamping your hair with an ice tool whenever you feel like it. Rather, you want to use these tools to quickly seal the hair shaft—like, say, right after you heat style, apply a hot oil treatment, or if your hair is naturally porous or damaged.

Finally, it helps to have some sort of moisture-rich product to seal into the hair shaft, whether that’s the actual water from your rinse or a nutrient-dense hair oil after a blow-dry. “It’s a great idea to pair the cold iron with products that are not water based,” says Hans. We’re partial to this Davines’ Oi Oil, or feel free to check out a roundup of our favorite hair oils.