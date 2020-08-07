The makeup industry has come a long way in terms of shade-inclusivity. Most brands now know better than to simply boil down hues to a minimal spectrum of "fair," "light," "medium," and "dark" (let's all thank Rihanna and Fenty Beauty for releasing a 40-shade foundation line and changing the game). And yet, shade matching can still be an uphill battle, especially if you're on the hunt for clean, safe ingredients, too. It can be particularly troubling for those with darker skin tones, as they've routinely been ignored in the beauty space, even as shade ranges do expand past those amateur four.

And depending on where you want to place coverage (like, say, to touch up around the nose or a sweep across your chin), you might need a slightly different shade than if you were to choose an allover pigment. "Ultimately, we have multiple shades on our face, and it's up to you which you want to match," celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno tells mbg.

All that is to say, finding the right shade(s) for you is important. In comes Exa, the new in-house foundation line from clean beauty retailer Credo. Launched today with an impressive range of 43 shades, it's a leap forward in terms of shade-inclusivity in clean beauty, and it certainly doesn't skimp on quality: Each carefully curated bottle adheres to Credo's strict clean standard, and it feels like silk on the skin.