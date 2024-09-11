Skip to Content
Recipes

Try Adding Avocado To Your Iced Coffee For A Creamy, Dairy-Free Drink

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
September 11, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Hannah Kaminsky / Contributor
September 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sure, you can make a pretty creamy iced coffee with your favorite plant-based milk, but it's challenging to match that rich creaminess of a dairy-based beverage (former milk-drinking friends, you know exactly what I'm talking about).

Luckily, we have a genius solution, courtesy of cookbook author Hannah Kaminsky: avocado. Yes, that's right: avocado iced coffee. Before you start to think how bizarre that might sound, think back on bulletproof coffees with their added butter—and then reconsider: Is avocado really so out-there?

In truth, this coffee drink falls somewhere between an iced coffee and a smoothie, one that's packed with healthy fats thanks to the combination of avocado and coconut milk.

The key to getting that good coffee flavor is a strong brewed coffee to start with, like a homemade cold brew or a dark roast coffee. Those healthy fats in the drink also may keep you fuller1 longer than a classic iced coffee—a bonus if your morning brew sometimes accidentally does double duty as your breakfast.

Avocado Iced Coffee

Ingredients

  • ½ ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
  • ½ cup full-fat coconut milk
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 to 2 drops liquid stevia (see Note)
  • 1 cup strong brewed coffee, cooled
  • Ice, to serve

Method

  1. In a blender, combine the avocado, milk, vanilla, stevia, and coffee until smooth.
  2. Fill one or two glasses with ice, and pour the coffee mixture on top. Sip and savor!

Note: Feel free to use your favorite sweetener here, be it maple syrup, coconut sugar, or good old granulated, to taste.

Excerpted with permission from The Student Vegan Cookbook © 2021 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text and photography © 2021 Hannah Kaminsky.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

K-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR Supplements
