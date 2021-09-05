mindbodygreen

Try Adding Avocado To Your Iced Coffee For A Creamy, Dairy-Free Drink

Eliza Sullivan
Hang On A Sec — Should We Be Adding Avocado To Our Coffee?

Image by Hannah Kaminsky / Contributor

September 5, 2021 — 11:31 AM

Sure, you can make a pretty creamy iced coffee with your favorite plant-based milk, but it's challenging to match that rich creaminess of a dairy-based beverage (former milk-drinking friends, you know exactly what I'm talking about). Luckily, we have a genius solution, courtesy of cookbook author Hannah Kaminsky: avocado. Yes, that's right: avocado iced coffee. Before you start to think how bizarre that might sound, think back on bulletproof coffees with their added butter—and then reconsider: Is avocado really so out-there?

In truth, this coffee drink falls somewhere between an iced coffee and a smoothie, one that's packed with healthy fats thanks to the combination of avocado and coconut milk. The key to getting that good coffee flavor is a strong brewed coffee to start with, like a homemade cold brew or a dark roast coffee. Those healthy fats in the drink also may keep you fuller longer than a classic iced coffee—a bonus if your morning brew sometimes accidentally does double duty as your breakfast.

Avocado Iced Coffee

Ingredients

  • ½ ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
  • ½ cup full-fat coconut milk
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 to 2 drops liquid stevia (see Note)
  • 1 cup strong brewed coffee, cooled
  • Ice, to serve
Method

  1. In a blender, combine the avocado, milk, vanilla, stevia, and coffee until smooth.
  2. Fill one or two glasses with ice, and pour the coffee mixture on top. Sip and savor!

Note: Feel free to use your favorite sweetener here, be it maple syrup, coconut sugar, or good old granulated, to taste.

Excerpted with permission from The Student Vegan Cookbook © 2021 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text and photography © 2021 Hannah Kaminsky.

