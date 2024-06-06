Advertisement
I Tried These Cooling Sheets & I Slept Better Than Ever (+ Save 30% Sitewide)
Even when you're doing everything possible to optimize your sleep—infrared sauna blanket sessions, blue light glasses, etc.—you can't outrun a bad sleep setup.
I should know: I used to find myself struggling to fall asleep at the end of a long day. But thanks to Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheets, those nights have become few and far between.
Now, crawling into bed feels like the ultimate reward (and I fall asleep in record time).
My love of these buttery-soft, sustainable sheets is not an anomaly. Even sheet snobs say this soft bamboo set hits the mark, and for a limited time, you can save 30% with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Editor's Note: This discount applies to all products sitewide, including the brand's best-selling pajamas, bath towels, and more.
What I love about this sheet set
This luxurious sheet set has over 7,000 reviews and a 4.9 overall rating. Ergo, I'm not the only one singing its praises.
Here's what I (and, seemingly, the rest of the world) love about these sheets:
They're undeniably soft
I've tested the whole lot of sheets, pillows, mattresses, and pretty much every bed-related product under the sun.
In other words, this isn't a tale of me discovering the impact bedding has on sleep. I already know the world of difference it makes.
While there are a ton of factors to consider when picking the best sheets, comfort is critical. Are these the softest sheets? Actually, yes, they might just be.
I don't have the world's most comfortable mattress, but these sheets turn my bed into a true oasis. They literally feel like silk against my body.
To be honest, the Cozy Earth sheets make what used to be my primary set feel quite lackluster.
They're breathable
Part of what makes these (I'll just say it like it is) the most comfortable sheets in the world is that they're incredibly breathable. In fact, most of the reviews focus on this fact alone.
I don't sleep hot, but my partner does. My boyfriend now rolls his eyes when he finds my alternative set on the bed.
The 100% viscose material is derived from bamboo, which is naturally breathable and temperature-regulating.
During certain points of my cycle, I experience mild night sweats, and I love that this material is naturally moisture-wicking (i.e., no more waking up uncomfortable in soaked, heavy sheets).
It's worth noting that the rest of the month I'm pretty much always cold—but that's never an issue with these sheets either. I somehow feel warm, cozy, and like there's nothing on me, all at the same time.
They're better for the environment
While materials such as linen or hemp are most ideal when it comes to sustainable bedding, bamboo is up there as well. It's certainly way less harmful than synthetic fabrics such as polyester, acrylic, and nylon11—which we (and experts) recommend avoiding at all costs.
What's more, the sheets are OEKO-TEX 100 certified, and the brand ethically produces all its products.
They're machine washable
Truthfully, I'd never use sheets that aren't machine washable. But what's great about the Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheets is that they actually seem to get softer with every wash.
I've washed mine a few times, and there aren't any signs of pills, which is more than I can say for other sets I've tested.
They add a touch of luxury
Aesthetics do come into play when I'm selecting any item for my home. Not only do these sheets make my bed feel luxurious, they elevate the whole vibe.
The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set is available in 13 gorgeous shades. I opted for the crisp white for a true hotel bed aesthetic, but I'm already eyeing a few others.
Each set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
They're worth the investment
When the only downside in sight is the higher price tag, it's a safe bet the product is worth it. I'm here to tell you these sheets are worth the splurge full price—but our exclusive discount makes them a no-brainer.
And if you don't believe me, I've got about 7,000 friends in the reviews section to back me up.
The takeaway
I don't take sleep quality lightly. On the contrary, I spend more time tracking and obsessing over it than I'd care to admit. If your sleep is suffering, new bedding is a great place to start. My advice? Take advantage of the current sale and join the thousands of people gushing over this silky smooth sheet set.
Don't miss your chance to save 30% sitewide with code MINDBODYGREEN.
