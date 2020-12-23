This healthy sip is lower in refined sugar and when made with 85% or higher raw cacao, it can be a delicious way to sneak some antioxidants into your day. It's also dairy-free and can be gluten-free if you use a gluten-free oat milk (or any other plant-based milk of choice, but oat milk does provide a certain creaminess).

I get a lot of questions about which types of alcoholic beverages are the healthiest, and I always say that it’s really best to think about what you will find the most satisfying and be able to enjoy mindfully. That said, please enjoy responsibly! I think this recipe pairs really well with a dark, sweeter spirit like bourbon or rye, but feel free to use what you prefer. (Note: This is also a delicious anytime-treat if you skip the booze.)