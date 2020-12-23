mindbodygreen

Bookmark This: A Cozy Collagen Cocktail Recipe, Just In Time For The Holidays 

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 23, 2020 — 0:06 AM

When the temperatures start dropping, there’s nothing like a hot beverage to warm you up. This cozy treat is a healthier take on hot chocolate that’s also enhanced with collagen powder, which adds extra protein and helps support healthy hair, skin, and nails.* I love working with collagen because it melts right in—especially when you’re adding it to warm beverages. I often add it to my morning coffee, but it can also make a nice addition to a seasonal cocktail. 

This healthy sip is lower in refined sugar and when made with 85% or higher raw cacao, it can be a delicious way to sneak some antioxidants into your day. It's also dairy-free and can be gluten-free if you use a gluten-free oat milk (or any other plant-based milk of choice, but oat milk does provide a certain creaminess).

I get a lot of questions about which types of alcoholic beverages are the healthiest, and I always say that it’s really best to think about what you will find the most satisfying and be able to enjoy mindfully. That said, please enjoy responsibly! I think this recipe pairs really well with a dark, sweeter spirit like bourbon or rye, but feel free to use what you prefer. (Note: This is also a delicious anytime-treat if you skip the booze.) 

Spiked Collagen Hot Chocolate

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups unsweetened oat milk 
  • 2 tablespoons cacao powder
  • 1 ounce dark chocolate, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Optional: additional 1 to 2 tablespoons of allulose, maple syrup, or honey
  • 2 scoops mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
  • 2 ounces bourbon**
Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan, whisk together milk, oat milk, cacao powder, dark chocolate, cinnamon, and collagen over medium heat. Sweeten, if needed, to taste. 
  2. When the hot chocolate begins to boil, remove from heat and stir in the bourbon. 
  3. Divide between 4 small mugs. Enjoy immediately. 

**Variations: use any brown liquor you prefer, or try a cacao or coffee liqueur for extra flavor. You can also enjoy this without alcohol. 

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
