Bookmark This: A Cozy Collagen Cocktail Recipe, Just In Time For The Holidays
When the temperatures start dropping, there’s nothing like a hot beverage to warm you up. This cozy treat is a healthier take on hot chocolate that’s also enhanced with collagen powder, which adds extra protein and helps support healthy hair, skin, and nails.* I love working with collagen because it melts right in—especially when you’re adding it to warm beverages. I often add it to my morning coffee, but it can also make a nice addition to a seasonal cocktail.
This healthy sip is lower in refined sugar and when made with 85% or higher raw cacao, it can be a delicious way to sneak some antioxidants into your day. It's also dairy-free and can be gluten-free if you use a gluten-free oat milk (or any other plant-based milk of choice, but oat milk does provide a certain creaminess).
I get a lot of questions about which types of alcoholic beverages are the healthiest, and I always say that it’s really best to think about what you will find the most satisfying and be able to enjoy mindfully. That said, please enjoy responsibly! I think this recipe pairs really well with a dark, sweeter spirit like bourbon or rye, but feel free to use what you prefer. (Note: This is also a delicious anytime-treat if you skip the booze.)
Spiked Collagen Hot Chocolate
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 cups unsweetened oat milk
- 2 tablespoons cacao powder
- 1 ounce dark chocolate, chopped
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Optional: additional 1 to 2 tablespoons of allulose, maple syrup, or honey
- 2 scoops mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
- 2 ounces bourbon**
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, whisk together milk, oat milk, cacao powder, dark chocolate, cinnamon, and collagen over medium heat. Sweeten, if needed, to taste.
- When the hot chocolate begins to boil, remove from heat and stir in the bourbon.
- Divide between 4 small mugs. Enjoy immediately.
**Variations: use any brown liquor you prefer, or try a cacao or coffee liqueur for extra flavor. You can also enjoy this without alcohol.