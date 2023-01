Before I wax poetic about the things I love about my new air-cleaning device, let’s cover a few things I would change if I could. I was at first intrigued by the fact that this sleek purifier connects to WiFi, with a corresponding app for adjustments from afar. Unfortunately, the app has proven to be less-than-ideal—so much so that I don’t even use it. With glitches that made me struggle to even create an account, it simply doesn’t provide a great user experience.

The app is certainly not required to properly operate your purifier, but it does (allegedly) have some great features, such as timer settings, customized scheduling, outdoor air quality readings, and viewings of how your indoor air quality has changed overtime. Current air quality can be monitored on the device's touchscreen, which is what you will use to switch between modes, should you choose not to use the app.

While the size of the device does not bother me, those who live in small spaces might find it a bit large (and may be better off with something more compact like the previously mentioned Airmega AP-1512HH).