Your Gut May Be Hiding More Cancer-Fighting Potential Than We Knew
Scientists have uncovered a new way that a common probiotic bacterium may help the immune system fight cancer.
A well-studied probiotic strain, the kind that can be found in some yogurts or supplements, appears to produce a natural sugar that helps immune cells fight tumors more effectively.
In a recent study, researchers found that a probiotic strain called Bifidobacterium animalis (often shortened to B. animalis) may play a key role in how the body defends itself against cancer. Here's what the research found.
About the study
Scientists have been paying closer attention to the Bifidobacterium family of bacteria lately, partly because of growing evidence that gut health and immune function are more connected than we once thought.
This study zeroed in on whether B. animalis might influence the immune system's ability to fight melanoma, a type of skin cancer. It's also important to note the findings come from laboratory experiments and mouse models—not human clinical trials.
To find out, researchers ran tests in lab cell cultures and in mice with melanoma tumors. They gave the mice B. animalis orally and tracked tumor growth, immune cell response, and shifts in the gut microbiome over time.
B. animalis slowed tumor growth by rallying immune cells
In lab tests, B. animalis and the compounds it releases slowed the growth of melanoma cells.
When researchers gave it to mice with melanoma tumors, the tumors grew more slowly, and their immune systems were sending in more CD8+ T cells, the body's search-and-destroy squad specifically trained to find and kill cancer cells.
To confirm those immune cells were actually responsible, researchers removed them from a separate group of mice.
Without CD8+ T cells, the benefits of B. animalis disappeared entirely. The bacteria wasn't attacking the tumor directly; it was rallying the immune system to do it.
The natural sugar behind the immune boost
The answer to how it worked turned out to be mannose, a simple natural sugar that B. animalis produces. Mannose reproduced many of the immune and anti-tumor effects seen with B. animalis in the mouse experiments. Here's how it works:
- Inside immune cells, there's a protein called YAP1 that acts like a dimmer switch: when active, it dials down the immune cell's ability to fight
- Mannose locks that switch in the "off" position, keeping YAP1 out of the cell's nucleus where it would normally suppress immune activity
- With YAP1 sidelined, the immune cells can operate at full strength
Mannose also had a more subtle but notable effect: it selectively boosted certain beneficial gut bacteria, including B. animalis itself, B. pseudocatenulatum, and L. rhamnosus, without disrupting the broader microbial community.
Pairing B. animalis with immunotherapy
Researchers also tested whether B. animalis could make an existing melanoma treatment work better.
They paired it with anti-PD-1 therapy, a common immunotherapy drug that helps immune cells recognize and attack cancer. The combination outperformed either treatment alone. Mannose on its own had a similar effect when paired with anti-PD-1.
More than half of people on anti-PD-1 therapy eventually stop responding to it. Finding ways to extend or improve that response is a major focus in cancer research right now, and this study suggests gut bacteria may be part of the answer.
It's worth noting, though, that this is early-stage, preclinical research conducted in mice, and it's not yet clear whether these findings would translate to humans or apply to other cancer types.
Supporting your gut microbiome in the meantime
It would be premature to start taking B. animalis supplements with the expectation of cancer prevention or treatment enhancement; that's not what this research supports.
What it does reinforce is that the bacteria living in your gut have far-reaching effects on immune function and overall health, and that gut health after 50 is worth prioritizing at every stage of life.
A few evidence-backed ways to do that:
- Eat for microbiome diversity: A wide variety of plant foods (vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds) feeds different bacterial strains and supports a more resilient gut
- Include fermented foods: Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods introduce beneficial bacteria, including Bifidobacterium strains, into the gut
- Prioritize fiber: Fiber is the primary fuel source for beneficial gut bacteria; consistent fiber intake tends to have the most lasting impact on microbiome health over time
- Limit ultra-processed foods: Highly processed foods can reduce microbial diversity and crowd out the beneficial strains your gut needs
The takeaway
The gut-immune connection keeps getting more specific, and this research adds a new layer to it.
Mannose, a natural sugar secreted by B. animalis, appears to unlock immune cells that would otherwise be held back, and may even help existing cancer treatments work better.
The findings are preclinical, but they point toward a future where targeted probiotic strategies could play a role alongside conventional therapies.