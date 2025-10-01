What Everyone 50+ Should Know About Gut Health
By the time you reach your 50s, you might notice that the habits and routines that once worked no longer feel as effective. This makes sense: As you age, your body’s needs evolve.
There are many ways to care for your body with age. One of the most impactful is prioritizing the gut microbiome. Gut diversity—or the collection of all the many different types of microbes live in the gut—plays a large role in how the body functions. That’s prioritizing healthy gut habits isn’t just about digestion: it’s about supporting your whole body. From brain to heart, immunity to mood, microbiome diversity shapes how you age.
And while healthy habits lay the groundwork, targeted support can help fill the gaps.
How the gut changes during 50s & beyond
For many healthy individuals who keep up balanced habits, the gut microbiome can remain robust well into older age. Eating a nutrient-dense diet, regularly working, managing stress, and getting deep, restorative sleep all set your gut microbiome up for long-term success.
But as most folks know, normal life gets in the way of perfectly healthy habits—no matter what age you are. When diet, movement, sleep, or stress management aren’t always consistent, the gut can start to shift. And research shows that for many individuals (women in particular) microbiome diversity tends to decline with age anyway1, especially around midlife.
From there, these gradual changes in the microbiome can begin to ripple through the body, influencing how you feel and function day to day.
5 age-related health changes that are rooted in the gut
Many of the things we associate with “getting older” are things that are heavily influenced by shifts in gut health. By understanding these shifts, you can take targeted steps to strengthen your microbiome and support whole-body vitality.
Colon & digestive health
With age, digestion can slow down, and beneficial bacteria may decline. A well-balanced microbiome helps keep the colon supported, promoting comfort and integrity as you age.
Lifestyle habits strongly influence how your colon functions, and making healthy changes can have a huge payoff decades down the road.
Healthy habit: Eat 30+ plants a week
Cognitive health
The gut-brain axis is an area of exciting research and discovery, and we’re finding this link between cognitive health and the gut microbiome becomes even more vital with age.
Gut microbes produce metabolites that support cognitive health. Age-related shifts can affect these pathways, making gut care a core part of brain support.
Healthy habit: Spend time with friends
Cardiovascular health & cholesterol
The gut influences cholesterol metabolism and vascular function. Supporting the microbiome is one more way to take care of your heart as you age.
Healthy habit: Get moving
Immune function
About 70-80% of our body’s immune cells reside in the gut. If microbial diversity wanes with age—which as we’ve noted may happen—or due to lifestyle changes, the immune system may not be as able as it once was.
On the flip side, a diverse microbiome helps support healthy immune responses.
Healthy habit: Get sleep
Mood & healthy stress response
Via similar pathways that the gut influences cognitive health, the gut microbiome can impact mood. Changes to the gut microbiome can impact how we’re able to respond to packed schedules, long to-do lists, and the demands of day-to-day life.
Supporting gut balance can help promote a steadier mood and greater resilience against occasional stress in this stage of life.
Healthy habit: Go outside
How to support the gut microbiome & healthy aging in 1 step
Daily healthy habits are the foundation for feeling your best. And one way to streamline your routine is with a clinically backed, complete probiotic formula that covers all your microbiome bases—so even on days in which you can’t hit every health goal, you can still prioritize your well-being.
Solaray Mycrobiome Complete Probiotic Adult 50+ was designed with your stage of life in mind. The special strains in this expert-formulated, 3-in-1 supplement, support colon, immune, cognitive, and cardiovascular health—plus cholesterol, digestion, mood, and occasional stress.*
The triple-action formula includes prebiotics (to feed probiotics), probiotics (to support good bacteria), and a postbiotic (to help keep the microbiome balanced).* in just one capsule, get 50 billion CFU and 28 distinct and clinically-studied strains selected for the needs of those in their 50s and beyond.*
Plus, the brand’s Enteric Shield® VegCaps protect fragile probiotics through stomach acid so they make it to the intestines alive for optimal delivery.*
The takeaway
Gut health is whole-body health. This is true at every stage of life, but at 50, it probably becomes even more apparent. By supporting your microbiome with targeted habits and advanced supplementation through Solaray Mycrobiome Complete Probiotic Adult 50+, you’re investing in a stronger, more resilient future.*