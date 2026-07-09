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Best Probiotic Of 2026

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review byMolly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect probiotic, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.

1
Best overall

mindbodygreen - advanced probiotic+

  • Supports regularity while easing occasional gas & bloating*

  • 3 DNA-verified, clinically studied strains in 1 capsule

  • Strains have been shown to promote microbial diversity*

9.9
Outstanding
Shop nowGo to mindbodygreen
2
Best for gut microbiome diversity

Seed - DS-01® Daily Synbiotic

  • 24 probiotic strains

  • Tested in multiple clinical trials

  • Helps ease gas & bloating*

9.6
Outstanding
Shop nowGo to Seed
3
Best for women’s health

Evvy - Women’s Complete Probiotic

  • Advanced 3-in-1 microbiome support for gut, urinary, & vaginal health

  • Supports yeast balance and eases bloating

  • One daily capsule

9.1
Excellent
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4
Best for women in menopause

Alloy - Synbiotic

  • Designed specifically for women in perimenopause & menopause

  • Synbiotic formula with probiotics, prebiotic fiber & citrus flavonoids

  • Supports a healthy immune system, digestion, hormonal balance & weight control

9.2
Excellent
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5
Best for metabolic health

Pendulum - Akkermansia

  • Supports a healthy gut lining & gut barrier function*

  • Promotes digestive and metabolic health

  • Features Akkermansia muciniphila, a keystone gut microbe

9.1
Excellent
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6
Best synbiotic

Bio.me - Daily Synbiotic

  • Prebiotic pomegranate extract helps fuel beneficial bacteria*

  • Includes a clinically studied postbiotic from dried yeast fermentate*

  • Supports a diverse, balanced gut microbiome*

8.9
Very Good
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7
Best powder

Good Bacteria - Rotating Synbiotic System

  • 4 rotating blends of pre, pro, and postbiotics for each week of the month

  • Nourishes beneficial bacteria

  • Supports gut barrier health and immune function*

9.0
Excellent
Shop nowGo to Good Bacteria

Benefits of taking a probiotic

Probiotics are live microorganisms that help support a healthy gut microbiome.* While your gut naturally contains trillions of beneficial bacteria, factors like stress, diet, travel, illness, and antibiotics can disrupt that balance. A high-quality probiotic can help replenish beneficial microbes and support overall digestive health.*

Research suggests probiotics may help:*

  • Support digestive balance and a healthy gut microbiome
  • Reduce occasional gas and bloating
  • Promote regular bowel movements
  • Support immune health (much of the immune system resides in the gut)
  • Help restore the microbiome after antibiotic use

Because benefits are strain-specific, the results you experience will depend on the probiotic strains and doses included in your supplement.

Science-backed strains to look for

Regularity

Bifidobacterium lactis HN019®

Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12®

Bloating & digestive comfort

Bifidobacterium lactis HN019®

Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM®

Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GG

Gut microbiome support

Multi-strain formulas

Bifidobacterium longum

Lactiplantibacillus plantarum

Vaginal health

Lactobacillus crispatus

L. jensenii

L. gasseri

L. rhamnosus GR-1

Limosilactobacillus reuteri RC-14

Immune support

Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GG

Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07®

Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12®

Metabolic health

Akkermansia muciniphila

Gut barrier support

Akkermansia muciniphila

Lactiplantibacillus plantarum

How do probiotics help with gas & bloating? 

Gas and bloating are often signs that your gut microbiome is out of balance. When beneficial bacteria are depleted (whether from diet, stress, travel, etc.) it can affect how food is broken down and fermented in the gut, leading to excess gas and digestive discomfort.*

Certain probiotic strains have been clinically studied for their ability to help restore microbial balance, support healthy digestion, and reduce occasional gas and bloating.* These strains can work by crowding out less desirable microbes, supporting the breakdown of food, and promoting a healthier gut environment.* 

As with all probiotics, these benefits are strain-specific, so it's important to choose a supplement that contains clinically studied strains at effective doses.

How to choose the best probiotic

Not all probiotics are created equal. Here's what to look for when shopping for a supplement:

  • Clinically studied strains: The best probiotics identify every strain on the label (genus, species, and strain) and use ingredients backed by human clinical research.
  • Effective doses: Look beyond the total CFU count. Each strain should be included at the dose shown to be effective in research—not just a small amount added to inflate the label.
  • Quality manufacturing: Choose brands that prioritize ingredient sourcing, testing, and stability. Whether a probiotic is shelf-stable or refrigerated matters less than following the storage instructions provided.
  • Minimal fillers: A clean formula with few unnecessary additives is ideal. If the probiotic includes complementary ingredients like prebiotic fiber, those should also be science-backed.

Comparing the best probiotics

BrandFormatKey differentiatorBest for
mindbodygreenCapsule1 capsule with 3 clinically studied probiotic strainsOverall gut health & regularity support
SeedCapsuleTested in clinical trialsGut microbiome diversity
EvvyCapsuleProbiotic strains for vaginal support*Vaginal & gut support
AlloyCapsuleHormone balance & weight support*Perimenopause & menopause
PendulumCapsuleFeatures Akkermansia muciniphilaGut health & metabolism*
Bio.meCapsuleProbiotics with prebiotic pomegranate extractImmunity
Good BacteriaPowder4 rotating blendsDiversity in probiotic strains & fiber sources

What to avoid

Steer clear of probiotics that:

  • Don't disclose complete strain names
  • Use proprietary blends without revealing strain doses
  • Include clinically insignificant amounts ("fairy dusting")
  • Rely heavily on artificial flavors, colors, or unnecessary fillers

How long do probiotics take to work?

Results vary depending on the probiotic strains and your health goals. Some people notice improvements in digestion or regularity within a few weeks, while other benefits may require consistent daily use for a month or longer. Taking your probiotic consistently is key, as many strains work best with ongoing supplementation.

Who should take a probiotic?

A probiotic can be a helpful addition for anyone looking to support gut health, especially if you experience occasional bloating, gas, or irregularity.*

Even if you don't have digestive struggles, a probiotic may help support overall digestive and immune health as part of a balanced lifestyle.*

Our winner

After reviewing the top probiotics for gut health, mindbodygreen probiotic+ stood out for its science-backed formula, clinically studied strains, and targeted support for everyday digestive concerns. Each serving features four well-researched probiotic strains, including Bifidobacterium lactis HN019®, a strain clinically studied to support regularity and reduce occasional gas and bloating—at effective doses backed by research.* 

Unlike formulas that focus solely on a high CFU count, mindbodygreen probiotic+ prioritizes strain specificity and clinical evidence, making it a standout choice for supporting a balanced gut microbiome, comfortable digestion, and daily gut health.*