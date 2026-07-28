Could Treating Your Sleep Apnea Also Be Protecting Your Heart?
If you've ever been diagnosed with sleep apnea, you know it can leave you exhausted—even after what should have been a full night's sleep. But the consequences of untreated sleep apnea extend far beyond fatigue.
It's been increasingly linked to elevated risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and metabolic disorders like diabetes. The question researchers have been asking: can treating sleep apnea actually reverse some of that risk?
New research published in JAMA Otolaryngology1 suggests the answer may be yes—and the treatment at the center of it isn't a CPAP machine.
How researchers studied the implant's long-term effects
The study set out to determine whether hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS), a small implanted device that keeps the airway open during sleep, is associated with lower rates of cardiovascular disease over time.
HGNS is typically considered for people with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea who haven't been able to tolerate positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy.
Researchers used a large commercial insurance database and identified adults who underwent HGNS between 2015 and 2024, then matched those people to a control group who met the criteria for HGNS but did not receive the implant. The final population included 3,786 HGNS recipients and 3,395 controls.
Because the implant wasn't expected to produce measurable health changes immediately, the team separated results into what happened within the first two years and what happened after.
They also analyzed the full population in two ways, depending on participants' health going in: those without existing cardiovascular disease, and those who already had diabetes or high blood pressure.
Lower diabetes & hypertension rates, but only after two years
For people who didn't have cardiovascular disease at the start of the study, the long-term results were promising. After two years, those who received the implant were significantly less likely to develop either type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure compared to those who didn't receive the treatment.
Specifically, diabetes risk was about 81% lower, while hypertension risk was roughly 51% lower.
The short-term findings were more surprising. During the first two years, diabetes risk remained unchanged, and rates of high blood pressure were actually higher among implant recipients. The researchers observed the trend but were unable to determine exactly why it occurred.
A similar pattern emerged among participants who already had diabetes or hypertension at baseline. Their risk of cardiovascular events appeared higher during the first two years following implantation, but the trend reversed over time, with outcomes improving after that initial period.
Why the two-year mark matters
A surgical intervention like HGNS wouldn't show downstream metabolic effects right away. The body responds gradually to sustained improvements in how well it's oxygenated during sleep.
If you have sleep apnea & can't tolerate CPAP...
HGNS isn't for everyone. Here's what to know:
- Who it's for: Adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea who have tried positive airway pressure therapy and can't tolerate it
- What it involves: A surgical procedure and a formal candidacy evaluation; it's a conversation to have with a sleep specialist or an otolaryngologist, not a first-line option
- Not there yet? There are several CPAP alternatives worth discussing with your doctor before getting to that point
The takeaway
A small implanted device used to treat sleep apnea may do more than improve your rest, as it could lower your risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure over time.
The benefits take at least two years to show up, which points to a broader truth about sleep apnea care: sustained, consistent treatment is what drives long-term cardiovascular protection.