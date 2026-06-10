Could This Type Of Sport Be The Unexpected Key To Better Sleep?
If you've tried every trick in the book—no screens before bed, a cooler room, magnesium before lights out—and you're still waking up groggy, there may be one strategy you haven't considered: joining a team.
Researchers recently examined team sports and sleep quality1 across 11 studies and 809 participants, and what they found has less to do with how hard you train than who you train with.
About the study
The systematic review pulled from more than 1,100 records, ultimately including 11 studies with 809 participants ranging from teenagers to adults in their mid-60s, and from total beginners to elite athletes.
Sports covered included soccer, basketball, handball, volleyball, and group fitness classes like Zumba.
What made this review particularly interesting is its starting point: research already suggested that team sport athletes tend to have worse pre-sleep habits and poorer overall sleep than athletes who train solo.
This review set out to understand why, and whether playing team sports could actually help.
Soccer, volleyball, and handball were linked to better sleep across the board
Across the studies, soccer, Zumba, volleyball, and handball were all linked to meaningful improvements in sleep. Participants tended to sleep longer, fall asleep faster, and report better overall sleep quality.
Basketball was more of a mixed bag; college players saw benefits, while elite and wheelchair athletes didn't show the same improvements.
It's worth noting that the studies varied in design, participant type, and how they measured sleep, so the results should be taken with some nuance. Still, the overall pattern was consistent enough to be meaningful.
Why the social side of sports may matter for sleep
Exercise supports sleep quality in general, but team sports bring something extra to the table that solo workouts often don't: other people.
Playing with a group adds accountability, a sense of belonging, and the mood boost that comes from shared physical effort, all of which can help dial down the mental stress and mental chatter that keeps people staring at the ceiling at night.
There's also something to be said for enjoyment. People tend to stick with activities they actually like, and the social element of team sports makes them easier to keep up with over time. That consistency may be just as important as the exercise itself when it comes to sleep.
One important caveat worth noting: very intense training was sometimes linked to worse sleep, especially among elite athletes. For most people, the sweet spot seems to be regular, moderate participation rather than pushing yourself to the limit.
How to bring team-based movement into your routine
One of the more encouraging things about this research is who it applies to. The review included complete beginners alongside competitive athletes, and recreational participants still saw real benefits.
You don't need to be skilled, competitive, or in great shape to start. Research increasingly supports social connection as a tool for better health, and team sports fit that framework well.
Here are some low-barrier ways to get started:
- Recreational leagues: Many cities have adult leagues for soccer, volleyball, and basketball that welcome all skill levels, no experience required
- Group fitness classes: Zumba, cycling classes, and similar formats give you the social energy of team sports without the competitive element
- Community sports nights: Drop-in options at local gyms, parks, or community centers are a great way to try something without committing long-term
- Workplace or neighborhood games: Informal games with colleagues or neighbors count too, and the familiar faces can make it easier to show up consistently
Adults looking to pick up a new sport have more options than they might think, with leagues and classes available across skill levels and activity types.
The takeaway
In a systematic review of 11 studies, team sports (particularly soccer, volleyball, handball, and Zumba) were broadly linked to better sleep quality, longer sleep, and falling asleep faster.
The social element of these activities may be doing something that solo exercise can't fully replicate, from lowering stress to building the kind of routine that makes healthy habits stick.
And since recreational participants saw benefits too, you don't need to be an athlete to make it work. If you're looking to improve your sleep habits, adding a team activity to your week might be the missing piece.