Could This Gene Explain Why Some Cancers Never Become Aggressive?
Not all cancers behave the same way. Some stay slow-moving and contained, while others become aggressive and hard to treat.
Scientists have long known that the tumor itself plays a role in that difference, but new research suggests the tissue surrounding the tumor matters just as much.
About the study
At the center of this study is a gene called ASPA, which encodes an enzyme that normally keeps the support cells around a tumor from switching into a cancer-promoting state. When the gene goes quiet, which happens consistently across multiple cancer types, things start to go wrong in the tissue around the tumor.
To further investigate the role of the ASPA gene, researchers looked at gene activity in five different types of cancer: breast, colorectal, ovarian, lung, and prostate. Rather than focusing on the tumors themselves, they examined the seemingly healthy tissue surrounding them and compared it with healthy tissue from elsewhere.
They found that ASPA was consistently much less active in the tissue around tumors across all five cancer types. The researchers then used advanced lab techniques, human tissue samples, and mouse studies to figure out what happens when this gene is switched off.
ASPA loss consistently linked to worse outcomes
In every cancer type the researchers looked at, ASPA was switched off in the tissue surrounding tumors. When the team dug into human tumor samples, low ASPA activity in that surrounding tissue continued to show up alongside worse outcomes for patients, across all five cancer types.
It's not just one gene going quiet. ASPA's job is to keep the support cells around a tumor from flipping into a cancer-promoting mode. When the ASPA gene is switched on, those cells stay in check. When it disappears, they start working for the tumor instead.
The mechanism behind this involves a signaling molecule called TGFβ (transforming growth factor beta). TGFβ suppresses ASPA, and ASPA in turn restrains TGFβ, so under normal conditions, they balance each other out.
But when the ASPA gene disappears, that balance tips and TGFβ runs more freely, driving those support cells toward a cancer-promoting state. Notably, the researchers found this protective role works independently of ASPA's metabolic function, which opens new directions for future research.
Putting early detection to work while the science catches up
This is early-stage lab science, so there are no clinical treatments that come out of this finding yet. But research like this is a good reminder of how much scientists are still learning about cancer, and how much of that learning happens long before it reaches a clinic.
For now, the most actionable steps to prevent cancer remain the same:
- Stay current on routine cancer screenings: Early detection is still the most powerful tool we have. Cancers are far more treatable when they are caught early, before they've had the chance to reshape their surrounding environment and turn aggressive.
- Be proactive about getting bloodwork done: Your bloodwork can flag early warning signs long before symptoms show up, making regular testing a worthwhile habit.
The takeaway
The tumor microenvironment, not just the tumor itself, plays a meaningful role in how cancer progresses, and ASPA appears to be a key part of that story. Its consistent absence from the tissue surrounding tumors across five cancer types, and its link to worse patient outcomes, show this is a promising target for future research.
Until then, routine screenings and proactive bloodwork remain the best tools available to mitigate your risk.