A New Study Connects Faster Aging To Cancer Risk In Younger Adults
Colon cancer. Breast cancer. Uterine cancer. Lung cancer. Over the past decade, each of these diagnoses has been part of the same troubling trend: more cancers are being diagnosed in younger adults.
Researchers have proposed countless explanations, from ultra-processed foods and obesity to environmental chemicals, disrupted sleep, alcohol, and sedentary lifestyles. But what if none of those tell the whole story on its own?
A new study1 published in Nature Medicine suggests they may all be connected through a common pathway: biological aging. Researchers found that younger generations appear to be aging faster than previous generations at the same age, and those with the greatest degree of accelerated aging had a higher risk of developing cancer before age 55.
A closer look at biological aging
The study analyzed health data from more than 154,000 adults in the UK Biobank and validated many of the findings in a second U.S. population.
Rather than focusing on chronological age, researchers estimated each person's biological age using several well-established aging measures based on blood biomarkers, metabolomics, and, for a subset of participants, proteins produced by specific organs. They then compared people born across different decades to see whether newer generations appeared biologically older than earlier ones at the same age.
Finally, they followed participants over time to examine whether accelerated aging predicted the development of cancers diagnosed before age 55.
Faster biological aging = higher risk of early-onset cancer
One finding stood out almost immediately. People born more recently consistently showed higher measures of biological aging than those born in earlier decades, despite being the same chronological age. Put simply, today's younger generations appeared to be aging faster.
That accelerated aging wasn't just an interesting biological observation. It also translated into disease risk.
People with the greatest amount of accelerated aging had about a 15% higher risk of developing an early-onset solid cancer. The associations were particularly strong for lung, gastrointestinal, and uterine cancers.
The researchers also uncovered something especially intriguing when they looked at individual organs instead of the body as a whole. Faster aging of the immune system was linked to a greater risk of early-onset lung cancer, while faster aging of fat tissue was associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer. These findings suggest that aging may not happen uniformly throughout the body. Different organs may age at different rates, influencing disease risk in different ways.
Why might younger generations be aging faster?
The study wasn't designed to pinpoint exactly why this is happening, but the researchers offer an explanation that takes into account the cumulative effect of our environment and lifestyle.
Think about all of the things our bodies experience over time. Diet, physical activity, sleep, stress, alcohol, metabolic health, air pollution, and even exposure to environmental chemicals all leave their mark. None of these factors exists in isolation, and they don't just affect one organ or one disease. They add up over decades.
The researchers suggest that today's younger generations may be experiencing many of these challenges earlier and more consistently than previous generations. Higher rates of obesity and insulin resistance, more sedentary lifestyles, poorer diet quality, chronic stress, disrupted sleep, and greater exposure to environmental pollutants may collectively be speeding up the aging process.
That could also help explain why early-onset cancers have been so difficult to trace back to a single cause. Instead of one smoking gun, it may be the cumulative effect of many small hits to our biology over time.
The takeaway
This study offers a new way of thinking about why early-onset cancers may be rising. Instead of searching for one dietary ingredient, one environmental exposure, or one lifestyle habit to blame, the answer may lie in the cumulative pace at which our bodies are aging.
The encouraging part is that biological age isn't simply something that happens to us. It's shaped, at least in part, by the choices we make every day. While we can't control every exposure, building habits that support healthy aging may also be one of the most powerful ways to reduce disease risk for decades to come.