This Could Be A New Way To Catch One Of The Hardest Cancers Earlier
Imagine getting a routine blood test that could flag pancreatic cancer before you noticed any symptoms. That's what researchers are working toward with a new blood-based test designed to spot one of the hardest cancers to catch early.
Pancreatic cancer often doesn't cause obvious symptoms until it has progressed, which can limit treatment options.
In a recent study1, researchers tested whether a blood test called PANXEON could help identify pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common type of pancreatic cancer, at earlier stages.
About the study
The international study included 1,785 people from four countries, including people with and without pancreatic cancer.
PANXEON looks for a combination of signals in the blood. It pairs a group of 10 microRNAs, tiny molecules that can change when disease is present, with CA19-9, an existing blood marker used in pancreatic cancer care.
Researchers wanted to see how accurately this combination could distinguish people with pancreatic cancer from those without it.
What the blood test found
PANXEON detected 86.8% of stage I and II pancreatic cancers in the study. It also had a false-positive rate of 3.2% among people considered low risk for pancreatic cancer.
That false-positive rate rose to 15.6% among people already considered high risk.
The test also showed relatively little overlap with other gastrointestinal cancers, suggesting it was picking up signals more specific to pancreatic cancer.
Researchers also saw changes in the blood markers alongside treatment in a small group of 19 people. Levels fell during treatment and rose before cancer returned. But that group was too small to determine whether PANXEON could reliably monitor cancer over time.
Why earlier detection could make a difference
A blood test is appealing because it could potentially offer a simple, noninvasive way to identify people who need more testing.
But PANXEON isn't ready for routine use. The researchers say larger prospective studies are needed to confirm how well it performs before it could become part of standard care.
That caution is especially important for pancreatic cancer. A screening test needs to be accurate enough to avoid sending people through unnecessary follow-up tests and procedures.
Currently, routine screening isn't recommended for asymptomatic adults who aren't at high risk, and there isn't yet a validated blood test for screening the general population.
What to know right now
For now, there's no reason to seek out PANXEON or add pancreatic cancer testing to a routine blood panel.
If you have a strong family history of pancreatic cancer or a known genetic risk, talk with your health care provider about whether specialized surveillance is appropriate for you.
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The takeaway
PANXEON detected 86.8% of early-stage pancreatic cancers in this study, offering researchers another potential path toward earlier detection.
Larger studies will need to show whether the test can deliver those results in real-world screening before it becomes part of routine care.