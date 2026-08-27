Then, the agency gave daraxonrasib two labels that speed up development and review for drugs treating serious illnesses with few existing options: Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug status. It also got Priority Review, meaning FDA scientists agreed to evaluate the application on a shortened timeline rather than the standard one. On top of that, the application went through a newer FDA pilot program called the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher, which the agency says is meant to speed up reviews of treatments that address major public health needs.