New Vaccine Shows 90% Success Rate In Pancreatic Cancer Prevention
Pancreatic cancer is one of the hardest cancers to beat, largely because it's rarely caught early. But a new study suggests a vaccine could one day change that equation entirely, especially for people at high risk.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University tested a vaccine called mKRAS-VAX in 20 people at high risk of developing pancreatic cancer. The results showed the vaccine was safe, triggered lasting immune responses in 90% of participants, and was associated with shrinkage or stabilization of precancerous lesions.
It's the first time a vaccine has shown this kind of promise for intercepting pancreatic cancer in human patients.
About the vaccine
Pancreatic cancer develops from precancerous lesions, which are abnormal growths or clumps of cells that have a high risk of transforming into cancer over time. Roughly 10% of pancreatic cancer cases are linked to hereditary predisposition, meaning certain genetic mutations passed down through families raise a person's risk. For people who fall into this category, the current standard of care is frequent surveillance imaging and, when necessary, surgery. But surgery carries a recurrence risk of up to 80%, and many precancerous lesions are too small to show up on imaging at all.
The Johns Hopkins team reasoned that a vaccine could offer a less invasive way to intercept the disease before it starts. They targeted mutations in a gene called KRAS, which drives more than 90% of pancreatic cancers. They developed mKRAS-VAX, an off-the-shelf synthetic vaccine that targets the six most common KRAS mutations found in pancreatic cancer and precancerous lesions.
The phase I trial enrolled 20 participants who had both a hereditary predisposition to pancreatic cancer and imaging evidence of a pancreatic lesion. Participants received the vaccine priming doses of the vaccine injected under the skin in weeks one, three, and five, followed by a booster dose at week 13.
Key findings
Blood was collected at multiple time points throughout the study to track immune responses, and participants were offered optional annual follow-up visits. The results were encouraging across the board several key markers:
- Immune response: 90% of participants developed mutant-KRAS-specific T-cell responses, meaning their immune systems learned to recognize and target the mutation driving most pancreatic cancers.
- Durability: Those immune responses remained detectable in the blood for up to two years after vaccination, which is important because the disease requires long-lasting protection
- Safety: The vaccine was well tolerated, with no reports of serious safety concerns.
- Cancer outcomes: After a median follow-up of 16.5 months, none of the vaccinated participants developed pancreatic cancer
- Cyst changes: Among participants whose cyst sizes were evaluated, 37.5% saw their cysts shrink or resolve, compared to 6.8% in an unvaccinated group with similar characteristics.
What the results mean
This study marks the first proof of concept for using a vaccine to intercept pancreatic cancer in human patients, a milestone the researchers describe as significant given how difficult the disease is to prevent and treat. Cancer prevention requires the immune system to stay primed and ready over time. The durability of this response suggests mKRAS-VAX could be a viable long-term strategy, though larger studies are needed to confirm that.
Elizabeth Jaffee, MD, deputy director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins and a senior author of the study, has long advocated for cancer interception as a strategy. "Prevention and interception save lives and reduce the morbidity associated with cancer development and progression," said Jaffee, in a press release. "This is especially important for cancers whose early-onset frequency is increasing and for which we do not have effective methods for early detection."
What this means if you're at high risk
So what does all of this mean if pancreatic cancer runs in your family?
Right now, the vaccine is not available outside of clinical trials. But if you have a family history of pancreatic cancer or have been told you carry a genetic mutation that raises your risk, this research is something to keep tabs on. High-risk individuals are typically monitored through regular imaging and may be eligible to participate in clinical trials.
"This research underscores the need for further funding to support the development of strategies that can intercept and prevent cancer development in high-risk individuals," Jaffee said. "More studies are needed to find the best vaccine approaches, the best targets, and the ideal timing for vaccination."
If you're in a high-risk group, talk to a specialist about surveillance options and clinical trial eligibility. The follow-up trial to this study is enrolling participants right now.
The takeaway
For decades, the conversation around pancreatic cancer has been centered around catching and treating it earlier. But this research asks a different question altogether: what if the goal isn't earlier detection, but stopping the disease from ever taking hold? That shift, from finding cancer to intercepting it, is what makes the early results of this vaccine so exciting. And it adds to a growing body of research on pancreatic cancer treatment that is reshaping how scientists think about the disease.
If you know pancreatic cancer runs in your family, we aren't telling you hold your breath waiting for a vaccine. But it's a good idea to build a relationship with a specialist now, so you receive proper monitoring and are well-positioned to benefit from latest developments as prevention science catches up.