New Vaccine Shows 90% Success Rate In Pancreatic Cancer Prevention

Pancreatic cancer develops from precancerous lesions, which are abnormal growths or clumps of cells that have a high risk of transforming into cancer over time. Roughly 10% of pancreatic cancer cases are linked to hereditary predisposition, meaning certain genetic mutations passed down through families raise a person's risk. For people who fall into this category, the current standard of care is frequent surveillance imaging and, when necessary, surgery. But surgery carries a recurrence risk of up to 80%, and many precancerous lesions are too small to show up on imaging at all.