Why This Pancreatic Cancer Breakthrough Could Transform Treatment Across Tumor Types
For nearly four decades, cancer researchers faced a persistent problem. They knew that a mutation in a gene called KRAS was driving some of the deadliest tumors for pancreatic, lung, and colorectal cancers, but every attempt to build a drug that could block it came up short.
The KRAS protein had no obvious place for a drug molecule to latch onto, so nothing could disable it. Scientists started calling it "undruggable," not as a permanent verdict, but as an honest acknowledgment of how difficult the problem was.
Now, a drug called daraxonrasib may have finally made headway on treating this mutation. When the results from a phase 3 clinical trial were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting at the end of May, the audience stood up to applaud. The drug represents a meaningful step forward in pancreatic cancer treatment, and brings hope that doctors and patients haven't had in years.
About the study
The phase 3 trial enrolled 500 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer whose disease had stopped responding to first-line chemotherapy. This is one of the hardest patient populations to treat. Standard second-line options have historically offered a median survival of just 4.8 to 5.9 months, with no clear best approach. Patients were randomly assigned to receive either daraxonrasib, an oral pill taken once daily, or standard chemotherapy chosen by their doctor.
Daraxonrasib works differently from earlier attempts to target KRAS. Instead of trying to block the protein directly (which failed for decades because the surface was too smooth), it uses what researchers call a "molecular glue" mechanism. Think of it like this: the drug essentially glues a helper protein onto the mutant KRAS, locking it in an "off" position so it can no longer send the growth signals that fuel the cancer. This approach sidesteps the slippery-surface problem entirely, and it works across multiple types of KRAS mutations, not just one.
Daraxonrasib nearly doubled survival time
Patients on daraxonrasib lived an average of 13.2 months, compared to 6.7 months for those on standard chemotherapy, which represents a 60% reduction in the risk of death. That kind of improvement is rarely seen in clinical trials for this disease.
Tumors shrank in 33% of daraxonrasib patients, versus 12% on chemotherapy. And tolerability of the medications was notably better: only 1.2% of patients on daraxonrasib stopped treatment due to side effects, compared to 11.2% on chemotherapy. That is a meaningful difference for people already managing a serious illness.
For context, earlier-stage testing of daraxonrasib1 showed similar results. Tumors shrank in 35% of a smaller group of patients, with a median survival of 13.1 months. The larger phase 3 trial confirmed those findings held up.
Why this goes beyond pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer is where this story starts, but it is far from where it ends. KRAS mutations are among the most common cancer-driving mutations in humans. The mutation that daraxonrasib targets accounts for roughly 40% of pancreatic cancers, approximately 25% of lung cancers, and 40% of colorectal cancers.
The inability to target KRAS for decades has meant that patients with these mutations had no drug designed specifically for their tumor's genetic driver. The molecular glue approach that finally worked in pancreatic cancer is the same mechanism researchers are now testing in lung, colorectal, and other KRAS-driven cancers. It is a pattern that echoes what happened with BRCA mutations, where a discovery in one cancer type turned out to have implications across many others.
What this means for you
Daraxonrasib is not yet commercially available, but phase 3 data like this is typically what leads researchers to submit a drug for FDA approval. While we patiently wait for this drug to become more widely accessible, here are a few things worth knowing:
- Ask about genetic testing for your tumor: Because daraxonrasib targets KRAS mutations, it's important to know whether your tumor carries this specific mutation. Most pancreatic cancers do, but a simple molecular test can confirm it.
- Ask about clinical trials: Even before approval, expanded access programs or ongoing trials may be an option. An oncologist who specializes in pancreatic cancer or GI cancers is the best person to ask.
- Watch the approval timeline: Phase 3 data presented at major oncology conferences like ASCO often precedes an FDA submission within months. This is a story worth following.
For patients with KRAS-mutated lung or colorectal cancer, the implications are more forward-looking. Daraxonrasib is being studied in those tumor types as well, and the mechanism that worked in pancreatic cancer is the same one being tested there. If you are navigating any of these diagnoses, understanding your genetic risk and asking your care team about mutation testing is a reasonable first step.
The takeaway
For 40 years, KRAS was the mutation researchers knew was driving some of the deadliest cancers, but they couldn't do anything about it. This molecular glue mechanism finally cracked a problem that frustrated oncologists for decades, and the phase 3 results speak for themselves. Nearly double the survival time, a fraction of the side effects, and a mechanism that applies across multiple cancer types is extremely exciting.
And while this story starts with pancreatic cancer, the implications are much wider. KRAS mutations drive roughly a quarter of lung cancers and 40% of colorectal cancers, so this drug could have major impacts on these cancers too. This is the kind of trial result that moves science forward, and it's worth paying attention to.