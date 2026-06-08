Daraxonrasib works differently from earlier attempts to target KRAS. Instead of trying to block the protein directly (which failed for decades because the surface was too smooth), it uses what researchers call a "molecular glue" mechanism. Think of it like this: the drug essentially glues a helper protein onto the mutant KRAS, locking it in an "off" position so it can no longer send the growth signals that fuel the cancer. This approach sidesteps the slippery-surface problem entirely, and it works across multiple types of KRAS mutations, not just one.