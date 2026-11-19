Still Tired Months After Breast Cancer? New Research Offers Hope
Finishing breast cancer treatment is a huge milestone, but getting back to everyday life isn't always so straightforward.
Months or even years after chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery, some women are still struggling to get through the day. This lingering exhaustion, known as cancer-related fatigue, can affect everything from sleep to daily activities.
A recent clinical trial1 explored whether acupuncture could help breast cancer survivors regain some of their energy.
About the study
Cancer-related fatigue goes beyond ordinary tiredness. It can leave you physically drained and mentally foggy, even after a full night's sleep.
To explore another way to manage it, researchers conducted a randomized trial involving 221 women who had completed curative breast cancer treatment.
None had active disease, but all had experienced fatigue for at least six months. Participants were split into two groups.
One received 10 to 12 acupuncture sessions over eight to 12 weeks alongside usual care. The other received usual care alone, including an educational booklet with guidance on nutrition, sleep, and physical activity. Researchers assessed fatigue and quality of life at the start of the trial, then again at three and six months.
Acupuncture eased fatigue for up to six months
Women who received acupuncture reported less fatigue than those who received usual care alone.
The improvement was evident at three months and remained at the six-month check-in. A second fatigue measure showed a similar pattern.
The acupuncture group also reported greater improvements in quality of life during the first three months, although that difference had disappeared by six months.
Researchers delivered more than 1,000 acupuncture treatments throughout the trial.
Side effects were generally mild, including temporary bruising, post-treatment soreness, and, less commonly, nausea or ringing in the ears. All resolved without lasting problems.
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Why fatigue can linger after breast cancer treatment
Cancer-related fatigue doesn't have one simple explanation.
Cancer and its treatments can affect several systems involved in energy and recovery, contributing to inflammation, disrupted sleep, physical deconditioning, and emotional stress.
Together, these changes can make it difficult to regain your energy, even after treatment ends.
Acupuncture may help influence some of these processes. Early research suggests it could support nervous system regulation, ease inflammation, and improve sleep, although exactly how it helps with fatigue isn't fully understood.
It's not a replacement for established fatigue-management strategies, such as appropriate physical activity and healthy sleep habits.
Instead, it may offer additional support for survivors who are still struggling, particularly when exhaustion makes exercise feel like a challenge.
How to explore acupuncture for post-cancer fatigue
If you're still feeling drained after breast cancer treatment, talk with your healthcare team about possible causes and whether acupuncture could complement your current care.
A few things to keep in mind:
- Expect multiple sessions: The trial involved 10 to 12 appointments over two to three months, not a one-time treatment.
- Discuss potential side effects: Bruising and temporary soreness were among the most common issues. Your care team can help you weigh the benefits and risks.
- Choose an experienced practitioner: Look for a qualified acupuncturist familiar with cancer care. Your treatment history may affect where needles can safely be placed.
The takeaway
You don't have to write off lingering fatigue as your new normal.
Acupuncture could be one more tool in your recovery toolkit, helping make the road back to feeling like yourself a little less exhausting.