Breast Cancer Survivors Exercised For 12 Weeks — Then This Changed
Getting back into exercise after breast cancer treatment can feel different from starting a workout routine at any other point in life. You may know movement can support your health, but what happens inside your body as you keep showing up?
In a recent study, researchers explored that question by comparing participants' exercise responses before and after 12 weeks of regular training.
The results offer an early look at how consistency may change the body's response to movement.
About the study
The study included 28 breast cancer survivors who completed either resistance training or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for 12 weeks. Before and after the program, participants completed the same type of workout and had blood samples taken before and after exercise.
Researchers focused on myokines, proteins released by working muscles that send signals throughout the body. Some are being studied for their potential role in cancer biology.
The team also tested the blood samples in a lab to see how they affected breast cancer cell growth.
Twelve weeks of training changed the body's response
After 12 weeks of exercise, participants released higher levels of certain cancer-related myokines during their workouts than they had before training.
Their blood samples also had a stronger effect in the lab. Samples collected after the post-training workout slowed breast cancer cell growth more than samples collected after the pre-training workout.
Both resistance training and HIIT produced similar changes, but the cancer-cell effect occurred in a laboratory experiment, not inside the participants' bodies. The study also can't tell us whether these changes affect cancer recurrence or long-term outcomes. With just 28 participants, larger studies are needed.
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Your response to exercise can change over time
The interesting part wasn't simply what happened during a workout.
Researchers wanted to know whether the body's response to that workout changed after weeks of consistent training.
It did. Working muscles don't just power movement.
They also release signaling proteins that communicate with other parts of the body. This suggests that regular training may change that communication, including the amount of certain myokines released during exercise.
It's early research, but it adds to the idea that exercise isn't just a collection of individual workouts.
The adaptations that build over weeks may influence what happens during each session.
Making exercise part of recovery
If you've been cleared for exercise by your medical team, focus on building a routine you can maintain rather than finding one "perfect" workout.
- Choose what works for you: Resistance training and HIIT produced similar changes here, so your choice can come down to your fitness, energy, preferences, and medical guidance.
- Build gradually: If you're returning to exercise after treatment or managing lingering side effects, increase your activity at a pace that feels appropriate.
- Ask for guidance: An oncologist or physical therapist familiar with cancer recovery can help you adapt exercise to your needs.
Exercise can be part of supportive care, but it isn't a replacement for treatment or follow-up care from your medical team.
The takeaway
After 12 weeks of regular exercise, breast cancer survivors' bodies released more of certain muscle-derived proteins during a workout, and their blood had a stronger effect on cancer cells in the lab. It's an intriguing early finding, but we still don't know what it means for recurrence or long-term health. For now, it adds another reason to think of exercise as a practice that can create changes beyond the workout itself.