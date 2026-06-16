Ten Weeks Of Resistance Training Changed Something Unexpected In Cancer Survivors
For many people, surviving cancer is only the beginning of a longer recovery. Chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell transplants can leave the body in a fragile state, with chronic inflammation, muscle loss and longevity risk, and a weakened immune system.
A pilot study1 published in the journal Cancers investigated whether resistance training may mitigate some of these effects of cancer treatment that accelerate aging. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Resistance training is already recommended for cancer survivors, largely for its benefits on strength, fatigue, and quality of life. Its effects on immune function, particularly the kind of immune aging that cancer treatment can accelerate, have been far less studied.
The study enrolled eight adult cancer survivors (six of whom had undergone a stem cell transplant that replaces the immune system, one who had a different type of stem cell transplant, and one breast cancer survivor) along with eight healthy caregivers who served as a comparison group. Participants were at least 18 months out from treatment and met criteria for pre-frailty or frailty.
Participants completed a 10-week personalized resistance training program, with at least one supervised group session per week and additional self-directed sessions as their schedules allowed.
On average, participants completed 25 sessions over the 10 weeks. Researchers tracked changes in strength and body composition, and collected blood and stool samples before and after the program to look at immune-related gene activity and DNA methylation patterns (chemical tags on DNA that influence how genes are turned on or off).
Resistance training appeared to reverse signs of accelerated biological aging
Before the study began, cancer survivors showed several signs of accelerated aging compared to healthy adults, including higher levels of inflammation and fewer naïve T cells—immune cells that help the body respond to new threats.
After 10 weeks of resistance training, those immune differences were no longer significant. Researchers also found favorable changes in DNA methylation patterns and the gut microbiome, with many of the biological differences between cancer survivors and healthy controls diminishing by the end of the program.
Taken together, the findings suggest that resistance training may help restore a more youthful biological profile in cancer survivors, with benefits extending beyond muscle strength alone.
Survivors got just as strong
Both cancer survivors and healthy controls more than doubled their training volume over the 10 weeks, with increases of roughly 150% for movements like the squat and shoulder press.
There were no significant differences between the two groups in how much strength they gained, which challenges the assumption that prior chemotherapy limits the body's ability to respond to exercise.
Most participants also improved their body composition, losing fat mass while preserving or gaining lean mass, even though weight loss wasn't a goal of the program.
How to start lifting weights
The study's design offers a practical template. Sessions were held at a commercial gym rather than a clinical setting, improving accessibility and reducing cost. Participants trained at least once weekly as a supervised group, with additional independent sessions encouraged throughout the week. Each program was individualized by a certified trainer and included lower-body, upper-body, and core exercises, with intensity progressed gradually over time.
For cancer survivors navigating fatigue, weakness, or uncertainty about what their bodies can handle, a few things stand out from this research:
- Starting point matters less than starting: Participants were pre-frail or frail at baseline and still made significant gains.
- A short program can produce meaningful results: Ten weeks was enough to see changes across strength, body composition, and immune markers.
- Group training has added benefits: The community aspect of the program likely supported adherence and reduced isolation, both real challenges in survivorship.
- Personalization is key: Programs were tailored to each participant's abilities and progressed gradually, with a strong safety record and no serious adverse events.
For anyone new lifting weights (and especially for cancer survivors) working with a professional that can tailor the program (or parts of a group training) is crucial.
The takeaway
This small but compelling pilot study found that 10 weeks of resistance training appeared to normalize immune aging markers in cancer survivors, with inflammatory activity and naïve T cell signatures returning to levels comparable to healthy controls. Survivors also matched healthy controls in strength gains after cancer, suggesting that prior cancer treatment doesn't limit the body's ability to respond to exercise.
While larger studies are needed, the findings add meaningful support to the case for resistance training as a cornerstone of long-term survivorship care.