And while CoQ10 may not be the first skin-supporting ingredient that comes to mind, it may be one of the best options. As nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN previously explained to mbg, "The protective antioxidant effects of CoQ10 have been demonstrated in human keratinocytes and fibroblasts, major types of cells essential for skin health."* What's more, "CoQ10 supplementation has been clinically shown to improve skin elasticity and smoothness while reducing wrinkles and fine lines,"* she shares.

While small amounts of CoQ10 can be found in foods like broccoli, peanuts, and fish, it's difficult to get enough to support your standard levels as you age, because your CoQ10 levels are simultaneously decreasing—which is why supplementing is an ideal option for targeted, daily support. If you’re on the hunt for an easy pick, we encourage you to check out cellular beauty+, which contains 100 milligrams of the powerful antioxidant (among other science-backed cosmeceutical ingredients).