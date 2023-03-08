We say it all the time here at mbg: Your skin is a reflection of your overall health and your body’s largest organ. So that being said, if you’re really serious about increasing longevity and healthspan, you’ll want to make skin health a significant part of the equation.

Just take it from Dave Asprey: On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, the professional biohacker and founder of Bulletproof discussed the importance of minerals for energy and overall health—some of which you can actually absorb through your skin.