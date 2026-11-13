This Training Sequence Could Transform Your Jump & Sprint Performance In 6 Weeks
If your strength routine feels like it's plateaued, or you're putting in hours without seeing the power or speed gains you want, the fix you're looking for may not be higher weights or more hours. It might be smarter sequencing.
New research on the effects of in-season contrast strength training on jump performance and sprint ability in female field hockey players1 tested a training method called "contrast training," pairing heavy strength moves with fast, explosive versions of the same movement. The results suggest this pairing these exercises could be a more efficient path to building both strength and speed.
What is contrast training
Contrast training isn't a new way to exercise. It's a smarter way to sequence the exercises you're already doing.
Each session is built around three back-to-back blocks:
- A heavy strength move (think a squat or hip hinge at a challenging load)
- An explosive, lighter-load version of a biomechanically similar movement performed as fast as possible
- A high-speed, sport-specific task
The idea is that the heavy lift primes your nervous system, so the explosive move that follows gets a power boost it wouldn't get on its own.
The study behind the method
Researchers wanted to see how a 6-week in-season contrast strength training program, built around sport-specific tasks, would affect jump performance and sprint ability in female field hockey players, a population that's historically underrepresented in strength and conditioning research.
Twenty-five athletes completed the program as part of their regular team schedule, with no separate control group for comparison. Each training session followed the three-block structure: a high-load strength exercise at 70-85% of the athletes' one-rep max, followed by an explosive action at a lighter load (around 30% of one-rep max) performed at high speed, followed by a high-speed sport-specific drill.
The researchers measured jump performance with different countermovement jumps, which are vertical jumps with a slight downward dip for momentum, and measured sprint ability using 10- and 20-meter sprints, before and after the 6-week program.
Bigger jumps, faster sprints
After 6 weeks, the athletes showed significant improvements across every jump and sprint test researchers measured.
Jump performance improved by 5.7% to 29.6%, depending on the specific test, and sprint ability improved by 1.6% to 1.9%. Explosive power and short-burst speed are notoriously hard to move in just 6 weeks, so these are notable gains.
This was a single-cohort study without a comparison group, so researchers can't say for certain the gains came from contrast training alone rather than the athletes' regular season training. However, the size and consistency of the improvements across every test make a strong case that this training structure was doing real work.
Why pairing heavy & explosive moves works
The theory behind contrast training comes down to a phenomenon researchers call post-activation potentiation. Research shows 2that pairing a weighted exercise with a biomechanically similar explosive movement, like squats before jumps, can make the explosive movement produce more power than it usually would on its own.
The heavy lift revs up your nervous system's output. When you follow heavy effort with a lighter, faster movement, your body can produce more force than if you'd done that same explosive move cold. The heavy lift sets the stage, and the explosive move cashes in on that boost.
Putting contrast training into your own routine
You don't need a field hockey team or a sports lab to try a version of contrast training. Follow these steps to get started:
- Pick one heavy, foundational move you're already comfortable with. For this example, we'll use a squat. Do one rep with 80% of your max weight.
- Immediately follow that rep with an explosive, bodyweight version of a related movement for a short burst of reps. In this example, try ten jump squats.
- Finish the pairing with a short burst of speed work, like a quick sprint or a set of fast step-ups.
- Rest, then repeat the sequence for a few rounds.
The key is keeping the explosive portion fast and crisp, not grinding it out.
Supporting your muscles' recovery between these demanding sessions matters too, since contrast training asks a lot of your nervous system and muscle fibers in a short window. Giving your body the fuel it needs between sessions, like protein and carbohydrates, will help you show up ready for your next workout. This is especially important if you're adding explosive, high-effort work into a routine that already includes heavy lifting.
The takeaway
How you sequence your strength training may matter just as much as how hard you push. Intuitively, it makes sense that adding more weight or reps is the way to improve strength and speed, but this study showed that pairing a heavy lift with an explosive, related movement appears to prime your muscles for more power output than either move would produce alone.
If you're chasing performance improvement in a shorter period of time, reordering your existing exercises into heavy-then-explosive pairs is a great, low-cost place to start.