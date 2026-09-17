It's also worth noting that these benefits were most pronounced in athletes who were already trained, and in programs with a higher volume of sprint sessions. Most of the participants in the study were soccer players, and the samples were predominantly male. So, while the findings are promising, they may not translate perfectly to every sport or to female athletes. However, they still show a pattern of how sprint training affects different athletic faculties, meaning it's worth testing out even if you're not a male soccer player.