A Compound Found In This Fruit May Slow The Growth Of Aggressive Breast Cancer
The colors in dark sweet cherries are more than just eye candy for your delicious summer snack. Those deep red and purple hues come from anthocyanins, powerful plant compounds that scientists have been studying for their potential health benefits.
A new study published in Scientific Reports suggests these compounds may help slow the growth and spread of triple-negative breast cancer. The findings offer early but promising evidence that diet-derived compounds could one day serve as a supportive strategy alongside conventional cancer treatments.
What is triple-negative breast cancer?
Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) accounts for 10-15% of all breast cancers, but it's particularly challenging to treat. Unlike other breast cancers, TNBC cells lack three key receptors—estrogen, progesterone, and HER2—which means many targeted therapies simply don't work against it.
This type of cancer tends to grow quickly, is more likely to have spread at diagnosis, and has a higher chance of recurrence after treatment. Black women are disproportionately affected, with 1 in 5 Black women with breast cancer being diagnosed with TNBC.
This underscores why researchers are eager to find new approaches to support TNBC treatment.
What the research found
Researchers from Texas A&M University fed mice with triple-negative breast cancer a diet supplemented with anthocyanin-rich dark sweet cherry extract. Compared to the control group, the mice receiving the cherry extract showed:
- Smaller primary tumors – the tumors grew more slowly
- Reduced metastasis — cancer spread to the lungs, liver, and brain was significantly decreased
- Altered gene activity — genes associated with therapy resistance were less active
The researchers also found that the anthocyanins appeared to interfere with the cancer cells' ability to develop resistance to treatment—a major hurdle in TNBC therapy.
Why anthocyanins may be protective
So what makes anthocyanins so special? These compounds are known for their potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They help neutralize harmful free radicals and may reduce chronic inflammation, both of which play roles in cancer development and progression.
But the Texas A&M research suggests anthocyanins may do even more. They appear to interfere with signaling pathways that cancer cells use to grow, spread, and resist treatment. In this study, the cherry-derived anthocyanins specifically targeted mechanisms involved in metastasis and therapy resistance.
Dark sweet cherries are particularly rich in these compounds, though you'll also find anthocyanins in other deeply pigmented fruits like blueberries, blackberries, and purple grapes.
The takeaway
It's important to note that this was an animal study, and the results don't directly translate to humans. We're still a long way from clinical applications.
But, this study is a powerful reminder that the foods we eat can influence our health in profound ways. For now, adding more anthocyanin-rich foods to your plate, like dark sweet cherries, blueberries, blackberries, and purple grapes, is a delicious way to support your overall well-being. And as research continues, we may discover even more reasons to reach for that bowl of cherries.
