Worried About Breast Cancer? You Should Be Aware Of These 6 Habits
When it comes to breast cancer, it's easy to feel out of control. Factors like genetics and family history make breast cancer feel like something that happens to you. But a sweeping new study offers a more empowering perspective, revealing you may have more agency over your breast cancer risk than you think.
According to research published in The Lancet Oncology, 28% of the global breast cancer burden is linked to modifiable lifestyle factors. That's 6.8 million years of healthy life lost worldwide—potentially preventable through everyday choices. The study, part of the Global Burden of Disease project, analyzed data from 204 countries spanning 1990 to 2023, making it one of the most comprehensive looks at breast cancer risk factors to date.
What the research found
The numbers around breast cancer frequency are sobering. In 2023 alone, there were 2.3 million new breast cancer cases and researchers project cases will rise to 3.5 million by 2050. But here's the good news: more than than a quarter of the disease burden is tied to factors we can actually influence by making choices in our everyday lives.
The study identified six specific lifestyle factors that contribute to breast cancer risk, listed in order of impact on healthy years lost.
- Red meat consumption
- Tobacco use
- High blood sugar
- High body mass index (BMI)
- Alcohol consumption
- Low physical activity
Facing all of these factors might feel overwhelming, but the goal is to give you options for small, sustainable lifestyle changes that can make a big difference in your risk.
The 6 lifestyle factors linked to breast cancer risk
1. Red meat consumption
You might be surprised to see this in the number one spot, but red meat consumption accounts for roughly 11% of healthy life years lost to breast cancer. It was the single biggest modifiable lifestyle risk identified in the study. We've seen from other studies1 that processed meats and charred meats are best to limit or avoid due to cancer risks.
2. Tobacco use
Smoking's link to lung cancer is well-known, but its connection to breast cancer often flies under the radar. Researchers found that tobacco use accounts for about 8% of the breast cancer burden.
Research has consistently shown that active smoking increases breast cancer risk2, but secondhand smoke matters too. A study showed that non-smoking women exposed to secondhand smoke have a 24% increased risk of breast cancer3, with risk increasing based on the amount of exposure.
This means that, if you smoke, quitting is one of the most impactful things you can do for your overall health. And if you don't smoke but live with someone who does, it's worth having a conversation about identifying shared spaces that could be made smoke-free.
3. High blood sugar
You might associate blood sugar with diabetes, but it's increasingly linked to cancer risk too. This study attributes about 6% of the breast cancer burden to high blood sugar levels.
This means that maintaining stable blood sugar supports more than energy levels, it may also support breast health. This can be done through eating balanced meals, doing regular physical activity, and limiting refined carbs and added sugars.
4. High body mass index
Researchers found that high BMI accounts for about 4% of the breast cancer burden, with the strongest associations seen in postmenopausal women.
This doesn't mean you need to achieve a certain number on the scale. Rather, you should try to support your metabolic health through nourishing foods and movement that feels good. This looks different for everyone, so find a healthy habit that brings you joy to make them easier to stick with.
5. Alcohol consumption
Alcohol's link to breast cancer is well-established, though the Lancet study found it accounts for a smaller portion of the burden than you might expect, only 2%.
So if you enjoy a glass of wine, you don't necessarily need to quit entirely. But being mindful of frequency and quantity—and having some alcohol-free days each week—can make a difference.
6. Low physical activity
Movement is good for your body in almost every way, and protecting your body against breast cancer is no different. Low physical activity accounted for about 2% of the breast cancer burden in this study, which may seem like a low percentage. But increasing your level of exercise can also positively affect other lifestyle factors from this study, like high blood sugar and BMI.
We're not saying you need to train for a marathon, but you should find a way to exercise consistently. Walking, swimming, strength training, or yoga, they all count. The key is finding movement you actually enjoy and can integrate into your daily routine
The takeaway
It's important to note that this research shows associations, not direct causation. Having one or more of these risk factors doesn't automatically mean you'll develop breast cancer, and avoiding all of them doesn't guarantee you won't. Genetics, hormonal factors, and other variables play significant roles too.
But it's empowering to know that breast cancer risk isn't entirely out of your hands. You have real influence over more than a quarter of the modifiable risk. These six factors offer a roadmap for where small, consistent changes might have the biggest impact.
Pick one or two areas where you can make sustainable changes—maybe it's prioritizing daily walks or cutting back on glasses of wine. You don't need to be perfect. You just need to start somewhere.