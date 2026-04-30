If you have eczema, you already know the condition is far more than just a simple skin issue. It’s a chronic inflammatory condition that can affect everything from your stress levels to your immune response and overall quality of life. And it doesn't clock out at bedtime. The itch that flares at night, the discomfort that wakes you at 3 a.m., the mornings where you feel like you barely slept: these experiences are frustratingly common.