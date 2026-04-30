This Common Skin Condition Could Be Disrupting More Than Your Sleep
If you have eczema, you already know the condition is far more than just a simple skin issue. It’s a chronic inflammatory condition that can affect everything from your stress levels to your immune response and overall quality of life. And it doesn't clock out at bedtime. The itch that flares at night, the discomfort that wakes you at 3 a.m., the mornings where you feel like you barely slept: these experiences are frustratingly common.
Previous research has looked into this issue, noting a clear connection between eczema and sleep issues. Studies show people with eczema are significantly more likely to experience frequent nighttime waking, difficulty falling asleep, and poorer overall sleep quality—largely due to itch intensity and skin barrier dysfunction.
A new study suggests the side effects of eczema may extend beyond next-day tiredness after a restless night. In fact, the condition may even impact memory and mental clarity the next day.
About the study
Researchers in Malaysia set out to understand how sleep disturbance in adults with atopic dermatitis (the clinical term for eczema) might be connected to everyday memory problems.
They recruited 78 employed adults with eczema ranging from mild to severe. The study specifically looked at working adults—people juggling jobs, responsibilities, and the cognitive demands of daily life—to understand how eczema might affect real-world functioning.
They were interested in two areas: Sleep and and how it affects cognitive processing. To measure sleep, they used the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. And for memory function, they used the Everyday Memory Questionnaire-Revised.
Poor sleep and memory problems increased with eczema severity
The results showed that 77% of participants reported poor sleep quality, and 64% exhibited memory dysfunction. Both worsened as eczema severity increased.
Patients with severe eczema took an average of 63 minutes to fall asleep (compared to 32 minutes for those with mild eczema) and got only 4.5 hours of actual sleep per night despite spending the same amount of time in bed as everyone else. Sleep latency, duration, efficiency, and daytime functioning all deteriorated progressively with disease severity.
The most common culprits for disrupted sleep? Itch woke 53% of patients three or more times per week. Feeling too hot woke 37%, and skin pain woke 32% at least three times weekly.
Memory scores followed a similar pattern. Patients with severe eczema had significantly higher memory dysfunction scores than those with mild disease. Attention deficits were present in 67% of those with severe eczema, compared to 23% of those with mild cases.
While more research is needed (and on a larger population), these findings are genuinely astounding. It's an urgent reminder that skin issues have a profound impact on overall health.
Related read: Research shows this chronic skin condition is associated with joint pain and internal inflammation
The sleep-memory connection
When researchers analyzed the data, poor sleep quality and daytime dysfunction emerged as independent predictors of memory impairment—even after accounting for other factors like age, disease severity, and medication use.
Higher sleep disturbance scores were strongly associated with greater memory dysfunction, poorer retrieval (difficulty remembering things you need to do or information you were told), and impaired attention tracking (losing your train of thought or getting details confused).
The findings suggest that sleep quality matters more than time spent in bed. Patients with severe eczema spent the same amount of time in bed (approximately 7.3 hours) as those with mild eczema but only achieved 4.5 hours of actual sleep compared to 6.7 hours.
The study also found that caffeine intake and antihistamine use were associated with worse outcomes in this population, which is worth noting if you're reaching for coffee to combat fatigue or relying on sedating antihistamines to help you sleep.
While the study can't prove that poor sleep directly causes memory problems, the pattern suggests that fragmented sleep—not just skin inflammation—may be a key driver of next-day cognitive difficulties.
How to support better sleep with eczema
These findings reframe eczema as a 24-hour condition where nighttime symptom control may directly influence how you think and feel the next day. Here's what the research suggests:
- Prioritize nighttime itch control: Itch, pain, and discomfort were the main reasons for sleep disruption. Working with your dermatologist to optimize evening treatments may help reduce overnight awakenings.
- Create a consistent pre-bed skin routine: Applying prescribed treatments and moisturizer before bed may help reduce overnight flare-ups. Think of it as part of your wind-down routine, just like dimming the lights or avoiding screens.
- Keep the sleep environment cool: Feeling too hot was a common trigger for waking. Temperature regulation (keeping your bedroom between 60 and 67 degrees) may reduce sleep fragmentation.
- Review evening medications with a clinician if needed: Some antihistamines and caffeine intake were linked to worse outcomes in the study population.
If nothing else, you should take this as an important reminder to find a dermatologist or physician to help get your eczema under control. As a chronic condition, management is a long-term, evolving process—not a one-and-done fix. It's important to find a partner in your journey who listens to your experiences, supports your unique needs and goals, and helps you build a consistent, realistic plan that addresses both flare prevention and day-to-day symptom relief.
The takeaway
This study highlights an often-overlooked burden of eczema: the way nighttime symptoms can cascade into daytime cognitive difficulties. For the millions of adults managing this condition, addressing sleep disruption may be just as important as treating the skin itself.