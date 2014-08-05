7 Reasons People Fail At Weight Loss

Weight loss resistance is one of the most common health complaints I see. The inability to exercise or diet your weight away is horribly discouraging, and it breaks my heart to see people suffocated with weight loss advice without finding answers for themselves.

This article is meant to be a starting point, not a manual. By looking at the top seven reasons why I see people fail at losing weight, maybe you'll see yourself, which can help you break the endless cycle of weight loss resistance: