On A Low-Histamine Diet? Don't Make These Common Mistakes

If you suspect that a histamine intolerance is the culprit behind your headaches, stomach pain, diarrhea, rashes, flushing, anxiety, or rapid heartbeat, the next step is to experiment with a low-histamine diet. But once you read the list of foods you're supposed to avoid, you might feel frustrated and discouraged. How is it that all the foods you really love are the ones that contain higher levels of histamine?

It can be anxiety-provoking to say goodbye, even temporarily, to foods that have been staples in your daily life for so long. That's why when I put my patients on elimination plans, I like to emphasize what they can eat and create meal and snack ideas based on that. The biggest mistake you can make is to ruminate on everything you can't have and forget all the delicious foods you can eat.

Once that's out of the way, it's important to avoid other common histamine diet mistakes, like: