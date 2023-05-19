I’ve heard great things about cocokind’s famous ceramide serum from multiple beauty editors, yet I hadn’t had the chance to snag one for myself. I’m so glad I finally did!

I’ve been testing the serum morning and evening for two weeks now, and I’ve noticed my skin looking so much softer, plumper, and way more hydrated. The serum itself leaves behind such a nice glow that lasts all day long—and provides the perfect base for makeup, I should add.

It’s pillowy, conditioning, and fits seamlessly into my routine. On nights I exfoliate or use retinol (I’m an avid skin cycler), it helps calm my skin and nix any lingering redness. And I don’t have to worry about re-wetting my face with a hydrating toner (as I do before applying hyaluronic acid), since the ceramide serum doesn’t necessarily need a damp surface to do its job.

I'm not alone in my obsession: One reviewer even considers it their “hyaluronic acid replacement,” while another praises its skin-calming abilities. “My skin is so dry, and hyaluronic acid was not cutting it,” they write. “I had also damaged my skin barrier with too many actives. This serum made such a difference in helping it heal! I don’t have nearly as many flakey spots, I’m less red and sensitive, and my skin feels so much better.”

Another satisfied shopper dubs it “liquid gold” for any skin type: “This is my go to product when my skin is feeling dry, oily, irritated, or just needs a pick-me-up,” she notes. “Great for any skin type. My friend and I have different skin types but our drawer is always stocked with this ceramide serum!”