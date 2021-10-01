A Clinical Psychologist's Top Tip For Boosting Self-Esteem

How often do we get stuck in negative feedback loops that reinforce limiting beliefs about ourselves? This inner monologue of criticism can begin as early as childhood, which is why Beurkens stresses the importance of giving kids praise.

"No parent or teacher or anybody else intends to be overly negative with a kid, but it does tend to be the case that the feedback that we give them is around correcting them, right? [We tell them] the things we wish they weren't doing, or that they need to do differently, or that they need to do better," she says.

Perhaps you've found that you treat your own self this way, or can recall times where you experienced that kind of criticism as a child.

If that's the case, according to Beurkens, one thing you can do for yourself is to try to strike more of a balance between spotlighting both the positive and negative things about yourself and what you've done. You can think about your strengths along with your challenges, actively calling out the things you appreciate and recognize about yourself with intention.